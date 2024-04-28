Man in 50s dies after car collides with lorry in south London

A man died in the crash (PA Archive)

A man in his 50s has died after a car collided with a lorry in Crayford, south east London.

Metropolitan Police officers were called shortly after 10.30pm on Saturday to reports of the collision on Thames Road.

Despite best efforts, the driver of the car died at the scene.

His family have been informed.

Nobody else was taken to hospital.

”The driver of the lorry stopped at the scene,” a statement on Sunday added. “There has been no arrest.”

Anyone with dashcam footage or any witnesses yet to speak with police are asked to call 020 8285 1574.