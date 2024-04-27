Man, 76, Charged with Murdering Wife and Daughter in Their Home During Argument

“The Defendant senselessly shot and killed his family because of a basic dispute. It is unfathomable," Chester County District Attorney Christopher L. de Barrena-Sarobe said

6abc Philadelphia The Hanks' home in Kennett Square, Pa.

A Pennsylvania man has been charged with murdering his wife and daughter in their home during a heated argument.

According to a press release from the Chester County District Attorney’s Office, Pennsylvania State Police charged 76-year-old Roger Hanks of Kennett Square, Pa., with two counts of first-degree murder and other related charges in the April 25 deaths of 75-year-old Judith Hanks and 37-year-old Emily Hanks.

Per the release, state troopers were dispatched to the Hanks' home in East Marlborough Township after receiving reports of a shooting. Officers found both of the women unresponsive in the house with fatal gunshot wounds, and Roger in the garage, at around 6:15 p.m., per a report from state troopers.

"Emergency life-saving measures were administered, but sadly they were unsuccessful," the release stated.

According to charging documents obtained by local outlets WPVI, FOX43, as well as the New York Daily News, Roger told police that he was arguing with his wife as he was cleaning his gun — a Smith & Wesson 2.0 9mm handgun — and told her that "if you keep up this thing is going to go off on you."

He said he then pointed the gun at Judith and said "if she did not shut up and leave him alone that he was going to 'plug' her," per WPVI. The gun went off shortly after, Roger told police, and his daughter Emily "went into a rage" and "came at him" with "vengeance." He then aimed the gun at Emily and it went off another time, the outlets reported.

Per reports from FOX43, Roger was the one to call police, stating that he had "gone crazy" and shot the women. Roger also claimed that he believed his gun was not loaded.

The reports obtained by WPVI also claim Roger told police he aimed the gun at the women's chests and that he is the "best of the best" at shooting.



WPVI reported that police found a gun and two shell casings at the scene, citing the the documents.

"[The] Defendant senselessly shot and killed his family because of a basic dispute," Chester County District Attorney Christopher L. de Barrena-Sarobe said in his office's press release. "It is unfathomable that anyone would react this way. I want to thank the Pennsylvania State Police who acted quickly and arrested the Defendant after being dispatched to the scene."

Roger was arraigned on April 26 and is being held at the Chester County Prison without bail, according to the release. He is due back in court on May 8.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

