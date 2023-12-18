Man arrested in connection with Fort Lauderdale airport bomb threat, police say

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a man they say made a false bomb threat at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport Sunday, which caused significant flight delays and a partial evacuation of a major terminal.

Tyler Baeder, 27, is being held in county jail on $50,000 bond on one count of making a false report of explosives and a count of resisting officer without violence.

Information about his legal representation was not immediately available.

According to a BSO press release, deputies were called after Baeder, who is from Rhode Island, told an airport employee, “Call the cops. I have a bomb in my bag.”

Detectives say he made the statement after having trouble using a kiosk to check the status of his flight.

BSO deputies, including members of the Bomb Squad, responded to Terminal 1 around 5:30 p.m, and evacuated the terminal’s upper level. The departures entrance was also closed, the airport posted on X.

Deputies took Baeder into custody, but parts of the terminal remained closed until around 8:30 p.m. while the incident was being investigated, the airport said in a statement.

Dozens of flights out of FLL were delayed, according to the airport’s flight tracker.

Terminal 1 airlines include United Airlines, Southwest Airlines, Allegiant Air, Alaska Airlines, Copa Airlines and Bahamasair.