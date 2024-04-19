Man arrested over alleged Russia plot to kill Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky

A man has been arrested over an alleged plot to kill Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

A Polish man has been arrested over an alleged plot to assassinate Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The man was arrested on allegations of being ready to help Russia's military intelligence in the plot to kill the Ukrainian leader, Polish prosecutors said on Thursday.

The office of Poland's National Prosecutor said in a statement that the man, identified only as Pawel K, was accused of being prepared to pass airport security information to Russian agents and that he was arrested on Wednesday.

If convicted, the man could face up to eight years in prison, the statement said.

The statement alleged that Paweł K, was tasked “to help, among other things, in planning by Russian special services a possible attack on the life of the head of a foreign state – President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky”.

Prosecutors said the man agreed to provide information to Russian spies about security at Rzeszów-Jasionka airport, in Poland, around 62 miles from the Ukrainian border.

European Union member Poland has been a staunch supporter of neighboring Ukraine and Zelensky in fending off Russia's aggression of more than two years.

The news came as Mr Zelensky pleaded for more air defence equipment from Ukraine’s allies following a missile strike which killed at least 13 people in the north of the country.

Ukraine is facing a shortage of ammunition, with vital funding from the US blocked by Republicans in Congress for months and the EU failing to deliver munitions on time.

Russia, which denies targeting civilians, invaded Ukraine in February 2022, and has launched thousands of missiles and drones on Ukrainian cities and villages in attacks that have killed hundreds of civilians.

In recent weeks Russia has intensified its attacks on Ukrainian cities, targeting the country's power sector and other critical infrastructure.