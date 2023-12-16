Man charged after allegedly driving toward demonstrator at pro-Palestinian rally in Victoria, B.C.: Police

Victoria police say a man has been charged in relation to a Dec. 3 incident at a pro-Palestinian demonstration near the B.C. legislature. (Ken Mizokoshi/CBC - image credit)

Victoria police say a man is facing charges after he allegedly "accelerated toward a demonstrator" at a pro-Palestinian rally near the British Columbia legislature earlier this month.

The man was charged Thursday with one count of assault with a weapon and one count of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, Victoria police said in a Friday news release.

"The man was arrested by VicPD officers and is currently in custody," police said.

The B.C. Prosecution Service confirmed it laid the charges on Thursday, a spokesperson said in a Friday email to CBC News.

Police did not name the man and court records show a publication ban is in place on the proceedings.

When asked why the man was being held in police custody, Victoria Police Department Const. Terri Healy did not answer directly.

"The integrity of an investigation is paramount and therefore we cannot provide any further information or updates at this time as the matter is now before the courts," she said in a Friday emailed statement to CBC News.

The man was first arrested on Dec. 3 after he allegedly drove his vehicle onto the sidewalk, "nearly striking a protester," near the northwest corner of the legislature grounds at the intersection of Belleville Street and Menzies Street, Victoria police said in a statement on Dec. 4.

At the time, police said there were no other arrests and the demonstration continued without further incident.

Court records show the man is next set to appear in court in Victoria on Jan. 11.