Man charged with crashing into Milwaukee County bus never had driver's license

When Jamal Chemin was hired by a criminal organization to put a tracking device on Giorgio Barresi's BMW in 2020, he wasn't aware it would lead to the murder of the Hamilton real estate agent, says the Crown.Chemin, 42, was initially charged last year with the first-degree murder of Barresi, a 42-year-old married father of three who was shot multiple times on his Stoney Creek driveway in 2020. Sorossa Moude, 28, was also charged with Barresi's murder and his case remains before the courts.Last m