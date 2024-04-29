Man charged with crashing into Milwaukee County bus never had driver's license
Danny Romero, 29, faces 10 felonies, including second-degree reckless homicide.
Danny Romero, 29, faces 10 felonies, including second-degree reckless homicide.
TORONTO — Strength in base metals helped Canada's main stock index post a small gain Monday, while U.S. markets also rose. U.S. markets were muted ahead of a big week for earnings reports, as well as a Wednesday interest rate decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve. The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 42.38 points at 22,011.62. In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 146.43 points at 38,386.09. The S&P 500 index was up 16.21 points at 5,116.17,while the Nasdaq composite was up 55.18
Mint Butterfield, the teenage child of Slack's billionaire co-founder Stewart Butterfield and Flickr co-founder Caterina Fake, was first reported missing nearly one week ago
When Jamal Chemin was hired by a criminal organization to put a tracking device on Giorgio Barresi's BMW in 2020, he wasn't aware it would lead to the murder of the Hamilton real estate agent, says the Crown.Chemin, 42, was initially charged last year with the first-degree murder of Barresi, a 42-year-old married father of three who was shot multiple times on his Stoney Creek driveway in 2020. Sorossa Moude, 28, was also charged with Barresi's murder and his case remains before the courts.Last m
The family of the Black teenager who was shot in the head after ringing the doorbell of the wrong home in Kansas City, Missouri, last year, filed a lawsuit Monday against the White man who shot him and the residential homeowners association where the house is located.
A body was recovered from the water, officials say.
A criminal charge laid against a supervisor in the death of a young worker in Ottawa marks a rare but important step toward preventing future workplace fatalities, the local labour council says.Last week, the Ottawa Police Service (OPS) announced it had charged a manager at Best Green Hedges — a small company with up to 18 employees — with one count of criminal negligence causing death.The charge stemmed from the May 2023 death of 20-year-old Nicholas Chenier, who was killed when his battery-pow
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Three officers on a U.S. Marshals Task Force serving a warrant for a felon wanted for possessing a firearm were killed and five other officers were wounded in a shootout Monday at a North Carolina home, police said. The officers were first shot at by the wanted suspect as they approached the suburban home in Charlotte and they killed him in the front yard, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings said at a news conference. A second person then fired on officers f
Police said the man was aiming for the woman his sister was fighting with at a Houston gas station.
The 15-year-old defendant has told a court he did not realise he had hurt Alfie as he swung a knife aimlessly in the air to keep him away.
Christopher Dizefalo was arrested after Mint Butterfield, the child of two tech founders, was discovered in his van after running away from home.
A Pasco County woman said more than a year after she was shot by her neighbor while standing on her own property, she’s waiting for restitution and justice. Jessica Orlando was hit with dozens of pieces of birdshot after her neighbor shot her with a shotgun. The suspect claims he was shooting at her dogs.
The assaults were allegedly committed against two people in September 2021 during the shooting of the film “Les Volets Verts”, the Paris prosecutor’s office tells CNN.
Amir Williams died at the scene in his St. Petersburg, Florida home
Toronto police say they have laid 102 charges in a major synthetic identity fraud investigation involving 12 people.Investigators announced the results of Project Déjà Vu at a news conference Monday, after its financial crimes unit began investigating a synthetic-identity credit fraud scheme that reportedly dated back to 2016. The two-year long investigation was dubbed Project Déjà Vu, following a similar synthetic identity fraud investigation in 2014 called Operation Mouse.Det. David Coffey sai
The woman says she was wrongly identified as a murder suspect before she was shot, according to a lawsuit filed against deputies in southwest Kansas.
A day with the notorious accused kidnapper Vitelhomme Innocent, whose armed group Kraze Baryé is among the allied gangs terrorizing the Caribbean nation.
Oklahoma City police said the boy called 911 on the morning of April 22 after discovering five bodies in his home
It's downright disturbing to contemplate the similarities between the Donald's hush money trial and that of an organized crime don.
The man was sentenced to 50 years in prison, Alaska officials said.
Metropolitan Police officer Jonathan Marsh punched Rasike Attanayake after mistaking him for a suspect.