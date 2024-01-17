Man charged after 'drink spiking' in Mayfair private members club

A man has been charged after a woman's drink was spiked in a Mayfair club (PA Wire)

A man has been charged after allegedly spiking a woman’s drink at a Mayfair club.

Police were called to a private members’ club in the early hours of Tuesday by concerned staff after a report of an attempted spiking.

Vikas Nath, 61, of Knightsbridge Road, was arrested in the club and later charged under Section 61 of the Sexual Offences Act.

It is claimed that he put the drug GBL, gamma-butyrolactone, into the woman's drink with the intent of overpowering her to allow sexual activity.

He was remanded in custody and appeared at Westminster Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Nath, who did not formally enter a plea but indicated that he denies the charge, was remanded in custody to appear at Southwark Crown Court on February 14.