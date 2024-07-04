Man charged with murder over woman's death

A 49-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene in Chestnut Spinney in Droitwich [BBC]

A man has been charged with the murder of a woman in Droitwich.

The 49-year-old woman was pronounced dead after she was found injured at an address on Chestnut Spinney just after 04:00 BST on Monday.

Her cause of death has not yet been revealed by West Mercia Police.

A 42-year-old man from the same street has been remanded in custody to appear at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

Follow BBC Hereford & Worcester on Facebook, X and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

Related internet links