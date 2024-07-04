Man charged with murder over woman's death
A man has been charged with the murder of a woman in Droitwich.
The 49-year-old woman was pronounced dead after she was found injured at an address on Chestnut Spinney just after 04:00 BST on Monday.
Her cause of death has not yet been revealed by West Mercia Police.
A 42-year-old man from the same street has been remanded in custody to appear at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday.
