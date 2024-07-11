Man charged with sexually battering kid who drank alcohol at Pembroke Pines home, cops say

A 39-year-old man is accused of using his Broward house party as a cover to rape an underage minor who was sleeping in a bedroom after drinking alcohol, police said. He’s now jailed, more than a week after the alleged sexual assault.

On June 30, Saul Alfonso Silva Valecillos was hosting a house party at his home in the 1500 block of Southwest 12th Street, Pembroke Pines police said.

A minor, whose age was not released, was at the party consuming alcohol, according to police. He later went into a room to sleep it off.

Detectives said Silva Valecillos saw that as an opportunity to enter the room and sexually abuse the minor as he slept. He woke up and immediately pushed him away, rushing out of the home.

The minor told his family, who then called police.

Investigators went into action and conducted a sting operation to catch Silva Valecillos. He thought he was talking to the minor when he set up a meet at a shopping plaza to have sex — but cops say it was officers on the other side of the phone.

Police met him at the plaza, where he was promptly arrested.

The investigation also revealed that he asked the minor for sexually explicit photos. Detectives did not find any evidence that Silva Valecillos had any sexual contact with other minors prior to the party.

“The Pembroke Pines Police Department is committed to protecting all members of its community, especially children,” police said.

Silva Valecillos is facing charges of sexual battery on a minor, online solicitation to engage in unlawful sexual conduct with a child and traveling to meet a minor.

As of Thursday, he remained in the Paul Rein Detention Facility.