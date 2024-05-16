Man dies while freediving in the Florida Keys, deputies say

A man died while freediving off Key West early Thursday afternoon, according to deputies.

The man, whose name has not been released pending notification of his family, was found unresponsive in the water around 12:30 p.m., said Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt.

Linhardt added he died as a boat was taking him to Coast Guard Station Key West, where paramedics were waiting.

“Foul play does not appear to be a factor,” he said. “Autopsy results are pending.”