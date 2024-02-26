Man dies in Woolwich flat blaze as Met launches investigation

(PA Archive)

Police have launched an investigation after a man died in a fire in a flat in south-east London.

Twenty-five firefighters tackled the blaze in a second floor flat at a six storey block in Woolwich Common, Woolwich at just after 5pm on Friday.

A man was pronounced dead at the scene and officers are working to contact his family.

Two women and a man were rescued from a neighbouring flat.

The fire, which destroyed half of the second floor flat, had been brought under control by 6.56pm.

A London Fire Brigade statement said: “Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters were called to a flat fire on Woolwich Common.

“Half of a second floor flat was destroyed by fire in a six storey block of flats. Sadly one man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“One man and two women were led to safety by crews wearing breathing apparatus from a neighbouring flat.

“The Brigade was called at 17.05 and was under control by 18.56. Fire crews from Plumstead, Eltham, Lee Green and Greenwich fire stations were in attendance.

“The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Met Police and the Brigade’s fire investigation team.”

The Met is investigating if there are suspicious circumstances around the blaze. Fire experts will trawl through the charred property for clues.

A spokesperson for Metropolitan Police said: “An investigation is ongoing following a fatal fire in Greenwich.

“Police were called at 17:21hrs on Friday, 23 February to a fire at an address in a residential block in Woolwich Common SE18.

“Cordons and road closures were put in place. Some neighbouring addresses were evacuated as a precaution.

“Sadly one person was found deceased. Work is ongoing to confirm the person's identity.

“The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or post @MetCC ref CAD 5349/23 Feb.”