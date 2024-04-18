Man jailed over indecent assault of nine children

Darrin Roach, from Taunton, pleaded guilty to nine counts of indecent assault of nine boys [Bedfordshire Police]

A man who allowed children to drink alcohol and smoke drugs in his home has been sentenced for indecently assaulting nine children.

Darrin Roach, 57, from Taunton, pleaded guilty to nine counts of indecent assault of nine boys over a four-year period in the early 2000s.

He must serve 16 years and four months in jail, plus seven years on licence.

He also pleaded guilty to possessing indecent photographs of a child and showing indecent photographs.

Investigating officer Det Con Nina Bradbury praised the young men for having the courage to come forward.

Roach, of Station Road, Norton Fitzwarren, was living in Flitwick in Bedfordshire when the assaults took place.

An investigation was launched in 2022 after his victims - now in their 30s - reported to Bedfordshire Police the abuse they had suffered at Roach's home when they were younger.

Following his arrest, police officers found indecent images of children on his laptop.

'Sick man'

He was sentenced at Luton Crown Court on Monday.

In a victim impact statement, one of Roach's victims said he "struggles to find a place to belong", while another said he "feels awkward in large social situations" and has used alcohol to cope.

A third victim described Roach as a "sick man".

Det Con Bradbury, from Bedfordshire Police, said the force was committed to "bringing to justice these sickening individuals" who think that it is "OK to abuse a child".

"Indecent assault is an abhorrent crime, and child victims are very often affected into their future," she said.

"I do hope that this outcome helps them [his victims] move forward with some closure regarding this chapter of their lives."

