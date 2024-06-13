Man jailed for strangling friend with scarf

A man who killed a female friend in her own flat has been jailed.

Anthony Green, 51, of County Close, Beeston, Nottinghamshire, was originally charged with Ruth Hufton's murder.

The 46-year-old, who lived in a flat on the same street, was found dead on 25 September last year, after concerns were raised by her family.

Jailing Green for 12 years for manslaughter, Judge James Sampson said no sentence "can right this grievous and devastating wrong".

County Close, Beeston, Nottinghamshire, where the killing happened [BBC]

Green, wearing a white shirt and dark trousers, appeared at Nottingham Crown Court on Thursday for sentencing.

He had admitted killing Ms Hufton by tying a scarf around her neck and leaving her unconscious on a bed in her flat.

He was initially charged with murder, but on 10 May his guilty plea to manslaughter was accepted by prosecutors.

Mary Prior KC said Ms Hufton had been killed by "a significant and sustained pressure" being applied to her neck with the scarf.

She added: "Ruth would've suffered fear and terror before she fell unconscious. He did nothing [to help] and must have watched her die."

'Truly devastating'

Green was seen on CCTV coming and going from the flat several times on 21 September.

He then locked the front door and took her phone, keys, and other possessions.

Ms Hufton's mother Margaret called police four days later due to "a mother's instinct" something was wrong.

The court heard Ms Hufton had once been a “happy, young woman” whose life took a downward turn when she became addicted to Class A drugs.

In a statement, her family said: "She was a beautiful, intelligent, strong-willed, determined and gifted person whose life was cruelly taken from her.

“She could speak multiple languages, having once worked in the Army as a linguist in the Royal Signals. She could also communicate in sign language.

“To hear the words she had died in such awful circumstances was truly devastating.

“Green’s callous and malicious actions in taking Ruth’s life and leaving her for several days – as well as stealing her possessions – makes him beyond redemption."

When Green was arrested by police he initially denied any involvement in her death.

In mitigation it was said he had been under the influence of Class A drugs at the time and that his guilty plea demonstrated remorse.

Judge Sampson said: "It's clear your only thoughts were for yourself. You later went fishing with a friend - there is no remorse in that. You gave a lying account in interview - there is no remorse in that."

Green will serve eight years [two thirds of his sentence] before being considered for release on licence.

Det Insp Kaz Smithson, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a painstaking inquiry that involved trawling through many hours of CCTV footage, forensic work and analysis of mobile phone data. This has been a huge team effort.

“I would like to take this opportunity to express my sincere condolences to the family and friends of Ruth and thank each of them for the courage and dignity they have shown in unimaginably difficult circumstances.”

Follow BBC Nottingham on Facebook, on X, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk or via WhatsApp on 0808 100 2210.

More on this story

Related internet links