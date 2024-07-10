Man in leopard-print pajamas busted with gerbils down his pants after pet store break-in, cops say

Matthew Pancake, 31, was arrested after a spate of break-ins in Columbus, Ohio, and was found with four gerbils in his pants (Columbus Police)

A man wearing leopard-print pajamas was found with hamsters down his pants and arrested after allegedly breaking into a pet store.

Matthew Pancake, 31, was charged with breaking and entering and vandalism after several stores were burgled on the west side of Columbus, Ohio.

According to Columbus police, officers responded to reports of a break-in at a local restaurant in the early hours of Tuesday, where they obtained video surveillance footage of a man in leopard-print pajamas inside.

About 100 yards away, officers found that the Petland store was also broken into, and several animals were seen running around in the parking lot.

Police recovered two dogs, multiple birds, a hamster, and at least two rabbits. Columbus Police Sergeant Joe Albert said officers were still searching for animals including a ferret.

“One day, you’re running after a suspect. The next day, you’re running after ferrets and bunnies,” he said, per WBNS10.

While searching the area for the missing animals, officers also discovered that the Famous Footwear store on Hilliard Rome Road was broken into.

Albert said it is believed that Pancake is connected to the break-ins at all three businesses.

Officers also found blood at the scene and believed that the suspect was injured.

Pancake was found sleeping near the Big Lots on Roberts Road shortly before 5am. Officers arrested him and discovered there were four gerbils in his pants. The gerbils were not hurt, according to WSYX.

Pancake was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries. He was later booked into Franklin County Jail.

“It’s very odd,” Albert said. “Obviously, we don’t know what this individual is going through.”

The Independent has reached out to Columbus police for more information about the incident