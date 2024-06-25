Man 'searched for kidnap aides' in Willoughby plot

Deep fake pornographic images of Holly Willoughby were found on a device owned by Gavin Plumb, it has been alleged [Getty Images]

A man accused of plotting to rape and murder Holly Willoughby had searched online for "how to meet people who plan to kidnap celebrities", a court heard.

Gavin Plumb, 37, also allegedly asked "what does it feel like to be raped?" and "where (sic) Jewish women raped in the war?".

A trial at Chelmsford Crown Court heard he told an online accomplice, known only as Marc, that he had wanted to rape the former This Morning presenter for three years.

Security guard Mr Plumb, from Harlow, Essex, denies soliciting murder, inciting kidnap and inciting rape.

Prosecutor Alison Morgan KC previously told the trial that Plumb had "carefully planned what he would do" regarding his alleged plot targeting Ms Willoughby.

Gavin Plumb allegedly said he wanted to give Ms Willoughby a birthday present "she'll never forget" [BBC]

Det Con William Belsham, of Essex Police, told the court officers seized Mr Plumb's phone when they arrested him in October 2023 and recovered "millions" of images.

Ms Morgan said there were "vast numbers" of images of Ms Willoughby, including deep fake pornographic pictures, and other celebrities on the device.

'Burn the house down'

A series of WhatsApp messages allegedly sent between Marc, who was said to be from Ireland, and Mr Plumb in December 2021 were read to the jury.

Having exchanged graphic details about the alleged plan, the court heard Mr Plumb said: "Getting her out of London will be the best bet."

Later in the alleged conversation, Marc sent a voice note that said: "Even if we do a home invasion, tie the whole family up and take her.

"Could even... Burn the house down or shoot the rest of the family.

"She may or may not need to know that, but it would make her think that they were alive. Still we’ll just take her."

Mr Plumb allegedly later said in the conversation that he had wanted to rape Ms Willoughby for three years "but people claim to want to and then back out".

The jury heard that Marc went on to write: "One thing is guaranteed, Phil [Schofield] will get a new co-host".

Ms Morgan said "sexualised discussions" of a "violent description" continued into 2022.

In January of that year, Mr Plumb allegedly wrote: "We'll give her a birthday present she'll never forget."

Mr Plumb's defence is expected to start next week. The trial continues.

