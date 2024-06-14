Man Sent Threat Of 'Slaughter' To FBI Agent Who Investigated Hunter Biden's Laptop: Feds

A Texas man was arrested outside his Fort Worth home on Thursday after federal prosecutors said he made threats to an FBI agent involved in the investigation of Hunter Biden’s laptop.

Hunter Biden, son of US President Joe Biden, leaves the J. Caleb Boggs Federal Building in Wilmington, Delaware, on June 11, 2024. A jury found Hunter Biden guilty on June 11 on federal gun charges in a historic first criminal prosecution of the child of a sitting US president. The 54-year-old son of President Joe Biden was convicted on all three of the federal charges facing him, CNN and other US media reported. (Photo by RYAN COLLERD / AFP) (Photo by RYAN COLLERD/AFP via Getty Images) RYAN COLLERD via Getty Images

Timothy Muller, 43, left threatening voicemails on the agent’s FBI-issued phone hours after Biden was convicted in Delaware of three federal gun charges on Tuesday, according to a criminal complaint obtained by HuffPost.

Muller is charged with making interstate threatening communications and influencing, impeding, or retaliating against a federal official, according to a Department of Justice release.

A jury found Biden guilty on Tuesday of unlawfully possessing a firearm despite his drug addiction and of lying to obtain the guns, HuffPost previously reported.

The federal agent had been named in what the criminal complaint described as “open source reports” and involved in the investigation connected to Biden’s laptop.

Muller allegedly told the agent, “You can run, but you can’t fucking hide,” according to a transcript of a minute-long voicemail cited in the complaint, in which he also accused the agent of covering for pedophiles.

″[T’s] gonna win the re-election, and then we’re gonna fucking go through the FBI and just start throwing” agents in jail, Muller said, per the transcript, likely referring to GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump.

“Or you can steal another election, and then the guns will come out, and we’ll hunt you ... down and slaughter you like the traitorous dogs you are,” Muller added, using a homophobic slur.

Prosecutors alleged that Muller then also sent the agent a series of three text messages peppered with slurs and threats.

“You’re going to jail- if you’re lucky. But I suspect you won’t be,” read one. “How’s the family? Safe?”

If convicted, Muller faces up to 10 years in federal prison. An attorney listed as his counsel did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for a comment.

According to federal court records, a judge ordered him to remain detained pending a hearing on June 18 after prosecutors said he posed a threat to community safety.

Earlier this week, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland raised concerns in a Washington Post op-ed about threats that FBI agents face, some fueled by conspiracy theories.

