Man dies after setting himself on fire outside Donald Trump hush money trial in New York

Miriam Burrell and Jordan King
·3 min read
Max Azzarello (Instagram)
Max Azzarello (Instagram)

A man who set himself on fire outside the courthouse in New York where former president Donald Trump is on trial has died.

Maxwell Azzarello was "declared deceased by hospital staff", police told NBC News in a phone call early on Saturday.

No specific time of death was given.

Bystanders were left horrified after Mr Azzarello was seen lying on the ground in flames outside the Manhattan courthouse where jury selection was happening.

CNN reporters said they saw a man engulfed in flames for more than three minutes.

"I see a totally charred human being," one of them said on air.

Bystanders rushed over to douse him with a fire extinguisher and tried to bat the flames away.

Emergency crews took Mr Azzarello away on a stretcher - he is now in critical condition, the NYPD said.

The force spoke to reporters in a press conference a few hours after the incident.

They named Mr Azzarello and revealed he is 37 years old, from St Augustine in Florida.

His family did not know he had travelled to New York, where he went to the park opposite the court and threw pamphlets in the air before dousing himself with liquid and setting himself alight.

Police said he was not known to them before Friday.

They mentioned that he had made several social media posts “in regard to this event” but did not expand further.

Reuters quoted a witness who said they saw a piece of a pamphlet which referred to "evil billionaires" and called on people to "expose this corruption”.

The NYPD also said they do not believe there is currently any public safety threat.

Just minutes before this violence, a full jury of 12 people and six alternatives had been selected in the hush money case, drawing the first criminal trial of a former US president a step closer to opening statements.The 12 jurors, along with six alternates, will consider evidence in a first-ever trial to determine whether a former U.S. president is guilty of breaking the law.

The jury consists of seven men and five women, mostly employed in white-collar professions: two corporate lawyers, a software engineer, a speech therapist and an English teacher. Most are not native New Yorkers, hailing from across the United States and countries like Ireland and Lebanon.

Trump is accused of covering up a $130,000 payment his former lawyer Michael Cohen made to porn star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election to keep quiet about a sexual encounter she says they had a decade earlier.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and denies any such encounter with Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford.

Trump has pleaded not guilty in three other criminal cases as well, but this is the only one certain to go to trial ahead of the Nov. 5 election, when the Republican politician aims to again take on Democratic President Joe Biden.

A conviction would not bar him from office.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • About 80 firefighters called to battle blaze at historic London pub

    The cause of the fire is now under investigation.

  • Police cordon park after man sets himself on fire outside Trump courthouse

    Police gathered outside Donald Trump’s criminal trial in New York after a man set himself on fire close to the courthouse on Friday, 19 April. The trial was breaking for lunch when the man self-immolated outside the New York Criminal Courthouse. Mr Trump faces 34 counts of falsifying business records to conceal a payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels to keep quiet about an alleged affair.

  • Man who set himself on fire outside Trump's Manhattan hush money trial dies

    Maxwell Azzarello doused himself in liquid before throwing conspiracy-theory pamphlets, police said.

  • Man sets himself on fire outside Trump trial courthouse in New York

    A man set himself on fire outside the New York courthouse where Donald Trump's historic hush-money trial was taking place on Friday.View on euronews

  • N.Y. AG asks judge to void Trump's $175M bond in civil fraud case

    N.Y. Attorney General Letitia James on Friday asked a judge to void Donald Trump's $175 million bond in his civil fraud case as she cast doubt on the ability of the company that posted it to secure an amount that high.

  • The Latest | Opening statements in Trump hush money trial set for Monday after latest appeal fails

    Opening statements in Donald Trump's hush money case are set to begin next week after a jury of 12 people and six alternates was seated Friday. The seating of the jury sets the stage for weeks of testimony in a case charging Trump with falsifying business records to suppress stories about his sex life emerging in the final days of the 2016 election. A failed last-minute bid in appeals court by the former president’s lawyers to stay the trial, as well as a hearing to decide whether prosecutors would be allowed to question Trump about his recent civil court losses capped Friday’s proceedings.

  • What prison sentence could Trump face if he is convicted at his hush money trial?

    Republican presidential contender is the first former US president to go on criminal trial

  • New York AG asks court to reject Trump's $175M bond for civil judgment

    Lawyers for the New York Attorney General asked Judge Arthur Engoron on Friday to reject former President Donald Trump's $175 million bond for his civil judgment and require him to post a new one within seven days. Letitia James contended that the former president failed to demonstrate that Knight Specialty Insurance Company, the company behind his bond, had the resources to pay the bond if Trump's appeal failed.

  • UPDATE 10-Man sets self on fire outside New York court where Trump trial underway

    A man set himself on fire on Friday outside the New York courthouse where Donald Trump's historic hush-money trial was taking place as jury selection wrapped up, but officials said he did not appear to have been targeting Trump. The man burned for several minutes in full view of television cameras that were set up outside the courthouse, where the first-ever criminal trial of a former U.S. president is being held. One of those pamphlets included references to "evil billionaires" but portions that were visible to a Reuters witness did not mention Trump.

  • Trump’s $175m bond in fraud case should be voided, says New York attorney general

    Mr Trump’s hefty bond was posted by California-based Knight Specialty Insurance Company last month

  • Man sets self on fire outside New York court where Trump trial underway

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -A man set himself on fire on Friday outside the New York courthouse where Donald Trump's historic hush-money trial was taking place as jury selection wrapped up, but officials said he did not appear to have been targeting Trump. The man burned for several minutes in full view of television cameras that were set up outside the courthouse, where the first-ever criminal trial of a former U.S. president is being held. One of those pamphlets included references to "evil billionaires" but portions that were visible to a Reuters witness did not mention Trump.

  • Ukraine says it took out one of Russia's supersonic strategic bombers for the first time

    Ukraine reports shooting down a Russian Tu-22M3 strategic bomber for the first time since the 2022 full-scale invasion began.

  • Is Trump’s Trial Really About ‘Hush Money’?

    As former President Donald Trump’s first criminal trial begins, there is one battle taking place in a Manhattan courtroom, where he faces 34 felony counts of falsifying business records. But there is another fight taking place in the court of public opinion, which concerns a much more basic question: What should this trial even be called? Many media outlets — including The New York Times — have used “hush-money trial” as a shorthand for the proceedings. It’s a nod to the fact that Trump is accus

  • How Trump is using courtroom machinations to his political advantage

    The number of prospective jurors saying they can’t be fair to Trump because of who he is does not bode well for the defendant, a legal expert observes,

  • Florida man lights self on fire outside Trump trial courthouse in NYC

    NEW YORK — A Florida man set himself on fire in a park across from Manhattan Criminal Court Friday where former President Donald Trump’s hush money trial continues, according to a report. Court officers and cops monitoring the press outside raced over to help put out the fire, which erupted in a penned-off section of Collect Pond Park across the street from the courthouse at about 1:30 p.m. “I ...

  • Police to review security outside courthouse hosting Trump's trial after man sets himself on fire

    NEW YORK (AP) — Police officials said they were reviewing whether to restrict access to a public park outside the courthouse where former President Donald Trump is on trial after a man set himself on fire there Friday. “We may have to shut this area down,” New York City Police Department Deputy Commissioner Kaz Daughtry said at a news conference outside the courthouse, adding that officials would discuss the security plan soon. Collect Pond Park has been a gathering spot for protesters, journali

  • Ukraine war: Children among eight dead in Russian strike on Dnipropetrovsk region

    Russia strikes two cities in Ukraine's central Dnipropetrovsk region, hitting Dnipro's train station.

  • What to know about the jurors seated on Donald Trump’s criminal trial

    A full 12-person jury has been selected for former President Donald Trump’s hush money criminal trial, along with six alternate jurors.

  • Man sets himself on fire outside the courthouse where Trump is standing trial

    A man lit himself on fire Friday outside of the courthouse where Donald Trump's criminal trial is taking place, witnesses and police said.

  • Man throws conspiracy theory pamphlets in the air before setting himself on fire outside Trump trial

    A man has thrown conspiracy theory pamphlets in the air before setting himself on fire outside the New York courthouse where former US President Donald Trump is on trial. Police have identified the man as Maxwell Azzarello, in his mid-30s, from St Augustine in Florida. The NYPD said it has opened an investigation after its officers responded to the fire at around 1:37pm local time on Friday (6:37pm UK time).