Man shot and killed during argument with girlfriend’s family, Georgia officials say

Three family members were arrested after Georgia officials say a woman’s boyfriend was shot to death.

Investigators responded to a home in Bainbridge — about 230 miles south of Atlanta — on Feb. 25 to investigate the death of 23-year-old Oharra Reggynaulde Thomas, according to a news release from the state Bureau of Investigation.

Investigators say Thomas got into an argument with his girlfriend and members of her family, including her mother, sister and brother.

The dispute “escalated” and the woman’s brother, Anthony Tyrome Chandler, 26, opened fire on Thomas, shooting him several times, officials said. He later died from his injuries.

Officials did not say what the argument was about.

Anthony Chandler was arrested on charges of murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during a crime, officials said. The girlfriend’s sister, 24-year-old Brianna Chandler, is accused of aggravated assault and hindering the apprehension of a fugitive.

The mother, Angela Balogun, 44, was arrested on charges including tampering with evidence, possession of a weapon in the commission of a crime and aggravated assault, officials said.

All three family members were booked into the Decatur County Jail, according to officials.

An investigation is underway and anyone with information is asked to contact GBI investigators at 229-225-4090.

