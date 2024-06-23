Man shot outside light rail station in North Sacramento. Police looking for suspects

A shooting in front a North Sacramento light rail station injured a man and paused train traffic Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

Officers were called just after 2 p.m. to the 400 block of Arden Way at Del Paso Boulevard for reports of a person shot. The suspects fled the scene that is also near the Sacramento Police and Sheriff’s Memorial, according to archived audio dispatches reviewed by The Sacramento Bee.

POLICE ACTIVITY: Officers on scene of a shooting in the 400 block of Arden Way. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/pwUXGOZUr3 — Sacramento Police Department (@SacPolice) June 23, 2024

The victim’s condition was not immediately known, police said. The incident marked the second shooting on Sunday.

RT implemented a bus bridge between the Alkali Flat and Marconi stations, said RT spokeswoman Devra Selenis.

It was unclear when normal RT service would resume.