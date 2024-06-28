Man shot at Pembroke Pines barber shop, police say

A man was shot and wounded inside a Pembroke Pines barber shop Friday afternoon, police say.

The shooting happened at the Halftime Barber shop, 15677 Pines Blvd., said Capt. Adam Feiner, a Pembroke Pines police spokesman.

Paramedics took the man to the hospital. Police have not released his condition, nor his name.

Feiner said a man police said pulled the trigger is in custody, but they did not immediately release his name.

According to police, the two men know each other and used to work together.

“This investigation remains active and ongoing, and additional information might be released as it becomes available,” Feiner said.

The Miami Herald placed a call to the barber shop, but no one answered the phone.