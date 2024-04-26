Man stabbed during a fight in the Avalon Mall parking lot

A Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (RNC) uniform badge.

The RNC arrived at the Avalon Mall parking lot to find two men fighting, one of whom was suffering from a stab wound. (Malone Mullin/CBC)

A fight between two men in St. John's resulted in one of them being hospitalized with a stab wound.

The fight occurred on Thursday evening in the Avalon Mall's parking lot, according to a report from the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary.

Police arrived at the scene shortly before 8 p.m. where they located the two men.

The man rushed to hospital had "extensive injuries consistent with a stab wound," the statement wrote.

The second man had minor injuries.

The RNC's major crime unit is investigating the incident.

