Man stabbed in what police call a random attack at Aventura bus terminal next to mall

A woman stabbed a 19-year-old man in what police are saying appears to be a random knife attack Wednesday afternoon at a Miami-Dade bus depot next to the Aventura Mall.

The man told police that he did not know the woman, who he said looked “much older” than him, nor the reason why she walked up and stabbed him around 12:45 p.m.

Aventura police spokesman Sgt. Hans Maestre said when officers arrived, they immediately treated him for superficial knife wounds on his body. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue paramedics took him to the hospital in stable condition.

“There is no motive at this time,” Maestre said, adding the attack did not happen inside the mall.

The woman left the scene after attacking the man and has not been caught, according to police.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.