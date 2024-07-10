Man suspected of murdering three women may have crossbow, police fear

A 26-year-old man being sought over the murders of three women may have a crossbow, police have said.

Kyle Clifford, from Enfield, north London, is wanted over the deaths of the women who were found fatally injured in a house in Ashlyn Close, Bushey, Hertfordshire, just after 7pm on Tuesday.

Hertfordshire Police warned that he may still be in possession of a weapon and that members of the public should dial 999 if they see him.

(PA Graphics)

Investigators believe Clifford could be in Hertfordshire or north London.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said she is being kept fully updated about the inquiry into the “truly shocking” deaths.

Officers and emergency medical crews including two air ambulances were sent to try to save the women, who were related, but they all died at the scene.

Local councillors for the North Bushey area said they were “deeply shocked and saddened” by the news of the deaths.

A neighbour, who did not want to be named, said she did not know the victims well but they were a friendly family.

“We would see them every day passing by and they would say good morning,” she said.

“It’s really sad what’s happened, very shocking.”

Police at the scene in Ashlyn Close, Bushey (James Manning/PA)

Another neighbour, Riaz, who is in his 50s and declined to give his surname, said: “This has been an awful situation and I can’t even imagine what the family must be going through.”

Local councillor Laurence Brass, who also lives nearby, told the BBC the area is “a typical leafy British suburb”.

He said: “At about eight o’clock last night, I was watching the football on television, and suddenly a helicopter landed in the lawn outside my flat, which is at the top of this road, and then my phone started going, and I was told that there was a major incident here in Bushey and we should all keep away because there was somebody apparently on the run.

“This is not something that happens in Bushey.

“We can’t remember a murder in our rather quiet neck of the woods, so (it’s a) terrible shock and our sympathies and prayers and thoughts are with the families of the three women.

“That really is a terrible thing to happen to anybody, and I’ve gathered they’re all from the same family, which obviously makes it even more tragic, and we’ll do everything we can as the local council to add our source of comfort where we can.”

Detective Superintendent Rob Hall from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit called for anyone with information to come forward.

Police at the scene in Ashlyn Close, Bushey (James Manning/PA)

“Whilst we are still in the early stages of this investigation, we are actively seeking Kyle Clifford who we believe could be in the areas of Hertfordshire or north London,” he said.

“Given the serious nature of the incident, I would ask anyone who knows where he is to contact police immediately. If you believe you see him, please do not approach him and dial 999 straight away. He may still be in possession of a weapon.

“Our inquiries will continue over the coming days to ascertain the full circumstances of what happened but I would also like to take this opportunity to appeal to anyone who was in the area around Ashlyn Close from around lunchtime on Tuesday until 7pm, and believes they may have seen anything that could assist the investigation, to contact us.”

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called around 7pm on Tuesday July 9 to a property in Ashlyn Close in Bushey.

Have you seen Kyle Clifford? 🚨 Detectives investigating a triple murder in #Bushey yesterday evening (Tues 9 July) are actively seeking Clifford who is wanted in connection with the incident. He could be in #Hertfordshire or North #Londonhttps://t.co/2GuRTmAYjM pic.twitter.com/q790A1rlva — Herts Police (@HertsPolice) July 10, 2024

“Three ambulances, a rapid response vehicle, an ambulance officer vehicle, the Hazardous Area Response Team, the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance and London Air Ambulance were sent to the scene.

“Sadly, despite the team’s best efforts, three women were pronounced dead at the scene.”

Local councillors for the area Louise Nicolas, Alan Matthews and Paul Richards said: “We are deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic news that three women have lost their lives in a violent incident which took place in the heart of our local community.

“As North Bushey councillors, we extend our thoughts and condolences to their families and all those affected.

“We would encourage anyone who has information relevant to the inquiry to contact police.”

The previous government had considered tightening the laws around crossbows after would-be assassin Jaswant Singh Chail was encouraged by an AI chatbot to break into Windsor Castle on Christmas Day 2021 with a loaded crossbow to kill the late Queen.

Currently there is no requirement to have a licence for a crossbow, but it is illegal to carry one in public without a reasonable excuse.