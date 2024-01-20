Man wanted in 2021 SC murder located, arrested in North Dakota, Columbia police say

A man wanted as a suspect in a 2021 murder near Columbia was arrested earlier this week in North Dakota, the Columbia Police Department announced Friday.

The U.S. Marshals Service and the Minot Police Department found and arrested Sherrod Cantoine Joyner, 33, officials said. He is awaiting extradition in Ward County Jail in North Dakota.

Joyner allegedly argued with a woman, an acquaintance, at the Heights Apartments at 100 Walden Heights Drive in Irmo on Aug. 11, 2021, according to police. The woman told him to leave and he refused. Joyner then allegedly assaulted The woman, who asked a friend for help. When the friend tried to intervene, Joyner shot him, police said.

The shot caused fatal injuries, and the man died at a local hospital soon after.

Once extradited to Columbia, Joyner will be charged with murder and domestic violence, officials said.