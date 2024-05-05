Manx Wildlife Trust seeks new woodland rangers

One post will encourage residents to enjoy spaces such as the Hairpin Woodland Park near Ramsey [Graham Makepeace-Warne]

Three new ranger roles will "maintain, restore, and create new woodlands" on the Isle of Man, the head of a conservation charity has said.

The positions at the Manx Wildlife Trust (MWT) will focus on three projects covering 339 acres (137 hectares) across the island.

Two jobs are set to be funded via a recovery project being rolled out by the Wildlife Trusts to restore ecosystems.

MWT chief executive Leigh Morris said the "dream tree team" would also be key to encouraging people to "experience and enjoy our woodland environments".

The spaces were an "important element of the Manx landscape" and the posts would help the island trust to ensure they "benefit nature, carbon sequestration" and residents, he said.

The new rangers would concentrate on "three landscape-scale woodland projects" Creg y Cowin in East Baldwin, Glion Darragh in Greeba and the Hairpin Woodland Park near Ramsey, the trust has confirmed.

'Act for nature'

One full-time post is set to focus on tree planting, woodland management and coordinating MWT’s Tree Risk Management Strategy across all the charity's sites.

A part-time role, set to be based at Milntown Gardens in Ramsey, will work with the estate to develop a nursery to grow trees and other native Manx plants for conservation projects, subject to planning permission.

A further part-time role aims to encourage more people, of all ages and backgrounds, to use MWT’s woodland sites, particularly the Hairpin Woodland Park.

Tasks would include leading corporate and volunteer "work parties", where groups give their time to support the trust, and coordinating public scientific research.

The roles would be "key" to helping the trust "protect and enhance our environment, create more spaces for wildlife, and inspire people to act for nature", an MWT spokesman said.

Funding for the posts has been provided by the Gough Ritchie Charitable Trust and insurance company Aviva.

Applications for each position should be submitted to the MWT by 22 May.

