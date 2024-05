NHL linesman Jonny Murray, center, tries to separate Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) and Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Mitch Marner (16) during the second period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Tuesday, April 30, 2024, in Boston. (Charles Krupa/Associated Press - image credit)

The Toronto Maple Leafs staved off elimination in a 2-1 victory in the team's pivotal Game 5 matchup against the Boston Bruins on Tuesday.

Maple Leafs star and NHL goal-scoring leader Auston Matthews did not play. Matthews has been dealing with an unspecified illness and had just four shots combined in Games 3 and 4. It comes after he had the Game 2 winner for the Maples Leafs.

More to come