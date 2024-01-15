Marco Rubio’s Endorsement Of Donald Trump Prompts Awkward Reminder

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) is all in for Donald Trump.

On the eve of the Iowa caucuses on Sunday, the Florida senator formally endorsed the four-times-indicted former president’s 2024 campaign.

Rubio explained his decision to back Trump over Ron DeSantis, the governor of his own state, and former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

He wrote, “When Trump was in WH I achieved major policies I had worked on for years (like expanded Child Tax Credit & tough sanctions on regime in Cuba & Venezuela) because we had a President who didn’t cave to special interests or let bureaucrats block us.”

“I support Trump because that kind of leadership is the ONLY way we will get the extraordinary actions needed to fix the disaster Biden has created,” Rubio added.

When Trump was in WH I achieved major policies I had worked on for years (like expanded Child Tax Credit & tough sanctions on regime in Cuba & Venezuela) because we had a President who didn’t cave to special interests or let bureaucrats block us.



I support Trump because that… — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) January 14, 2024

Critics were quick to remind Rubio of his frequent trashing of Trump when running against him for the Republican nomination in 2016.

Eight years ago, Rubio slammed Trump as “erratic” and a “con man” who had “no ideas of any substance.”

Trump, meanwhile, repeatedly taunted Rubio with the nickname “Little Marco.”

The pai also traded jibes about the size of their manhoods.

Rubio, though, changed his tune following Trump’s victory over Democratic rival Hillary Clinton.

Rubio endorses Trump, forgoing support for his own governor, Desantis, or the governor who endorsed his presidential campaign in 2016, Haley: https://t.co/hQ6ysw40ik — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) January 14, 2024

Is this you? pic.twitter.com/32Ny5Reae0 — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) January 14, 2024

This you in 2016 boo? 👇



“You have all kinds of people that are lifelong conservatives, or at least claim to be, who don’t seem to care that Donald Trump has never been and is not now a conservative on principles,” he said. “And they’ve staked their reputation on their support… — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) January 14, 2024

Rubio endorsed Trump today. This was Rubio calling Trump a “con artist,” said his Admin would be “chaos,” he has “no ideas of any substance,” is an “erratic individual” who has “spent a career sticking it to working people.” pic.twitter.com/k9lwJvZqH7 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) January 14, 2024

"He is a con artist. He runs on this idea he is fighting for the little guy, but he has spent his entire career sticking it to the little guy — his entire career."

- Rubio on Trump in 2016 https://t.co/iZQYA8SKbe — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) January 14, 2024

The Republican Party is 🗑️.



Guys, I’m telling you - burn it to the ground regardless of what happens in this primary.



They’re depending on you to break. They’re depending on you to forget your principles. They’re depending on you to forget the betrayals.



They fear low-IQ… https://t.co/3RZ5UZ7fzL — Tim Cool (@KaladinFree) January 14, 2024

Here is Rubio mocking Trump for his terrible spelling, his makeup, his failed businesses, said he may have pissed his pants during a debate, said he was too old, hired migrants, and is a con artist. pic.twitter.com/RbQRKKb32w — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) January 14, 2024

Trump was right about you. https://t.co/3PBnwCd833 — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) January 14, 2024

Never Trumpers and Democrats already see Marco for who he is so I’m going to leave us aside for a second.



Those who signed up for DeSantis bc of policy wins or Haley for ideology should be enraged by this cowardly gaslighting. Like they wouldn’t work with him on this? FU https://t.co/PJcrEHo2ei — Tim Miller (@Timodc) January 14, 2024

One of the biggest frauds in the @GOP is @marcorubio. He has zero principles, values, morals or ethics. https://t.co/OKPISCm52X — rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) January 15, 2024

Marco Rubio in 2016: “For years to come, there are many people on the right, in the media and voters at large that are going to be having to explain and justify how they fell into this trap of supporting Donald Trump.”



Party & conman over country, lil’ Marco. SAD! https://t.co/yR9ExGsSBZ — Spiro’s Ghost (@AntiToxicPeople) January 14, 2024

He’s just the weakest and worst. https://t.co/NFQqOq3k5i — Reed Galen (@reedgalen) January 15, 2024

Related...