President Emmanuel Macron will not be allowed to send troops to Ukraine in his capacity as army chief if Marine Le Pen, the leader of the far-right National Rally (RN) in France, wins the next election and heads the next government.

The first of two rounds of early parliamentary elections will take place in France on Sunday, June 30.

According to the most recent polls, National Rally may secure up to 36 per cent of the vote, but it might not secure the absolute majority required to take control of parliament.

Traditionally, Macron has been a major player in his nation's foreign and defence policies as president and commander-in-chief.Since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, he has been one of the greatest supporters of the country among European leaders. He has emphasised that Russia cannot prevail in Ukraine and has refused to rule out sending soldiers "if Russia decided to go further". Since then, a few more nations have joined him.

However, Le Pen has stated to the local newspaper Le Télégramme that she thinks the president's powers would be curtailed if Jordan Bardella, the head of the National Rally, were to become France's next prime minister.

"Jordan has no intention of picking a quarrel with him but he has put down red lines – the president won't be able to send troops," she explained.

Le Pen claims that, should RN secure an outright majority in parliament, Macron would be forced to name the 28-year-old as the leader of her party. That would entail a president and cabinet from a different party sharing power, or cohabitation as it is known in France, something that hasn't happened since 2002.

Who is Marine Le-Pen?

French politician and attorney Marine Le Pen made presidential runs in France in 2012, 2017 and 2022. She was an RN member who presided over the organisation from 2011 to 2021. Since 2017, she has served as a representative for the 11th Pas-de-Calais constituency in the National Assembly. She led the National Rally's parliamentary party in the Assembly from June 2022 to June 2024, when French president Macron dissolved the lower chamber and called for a snap election.

She is the aunt of former FN MP Marion Maréchal and the youngest child of former party leader Jean-Marie Le Pen.

Time listed Le Pen among the top 100 important individuals in the world in both 2011 and 2015. After European Parliament president Martin Schulz, she was named by Politico in 2016 as the second-most important MEP in the European Parliament.

At Panthéon-Assas University, Le Pen pursued legal studies, earning a Master of Laws in 1991 and a Master of Advanced Studies (DEA) in criminal law in 1992.Enrolled in the Paris Bar Association, she practised law for six years (1992–1998), frequently serving as a public defender and appearing before the criminal chamber of the 23rd district court of Paris, which hears cases involving immediate appearances.

Prior to joining the legal department of the National Front in 1998, she was a member of the Paris Bar.

What are her key policies?

Le Pen opposes globalisation and multiculturalism and is in favour of economic nationalism and an activist role for the government. She is in favour of restricting immigration and outlawing the ritual slaughter of livestock.

The 55-year-old had previously defended Vladimir Putin and Russia, calling for greater collaboration prior to Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Although she vehemently denounced the conflict in Ukraine, she added that Russia "could become an ally of France again" if it ends.

Leading a campaign to "de-demonise the National Front" in an effort to improve its standing, Le Pen has limited the expulsion of members who are alleged to be racist, antisemitic, or Pétainite (a political philosophy associated with Nazi collaborator Philippe Pétain). After her father made more divisive remarks in August 2015, she kicked him out of the party. She went on to rebrand the controversial National Front as the National Rally. Le Pen continues to support many of the party's traditional policies, with an emphasis on robust anti-immigration, nationalist, and protectionist measures, even as she softens the party's opposition to same-sex partnerships, opposition to unrestricted abortions, and support for the death penalty.

How many votes did she receive at the 2022 presidential election?

Macron led with 27.9 per cent of the vote in the first round, followed by Le Pen with 23.2 per cent.

Macron defeated Le Pen in the second round, garnering 58.5 per cent of the vote to her 41.5 per cent, a smaller margin than in the last election in 2017.

What has she said about the French election?

Le Pen has stated time and time again that, should their party win, her protégé and star member of the party, Bardella, will head the future French government.

In an interview, she hinted that Bardella, 28, might also assume some decision-making authority over France's military and defence matters.

Le Pen is sure that her party, which has a track record of racism and xenophobia, can repeat its incredible win in the forthcoming legislative two-round vote in France.On Sunday, the first round will occur. One week later, on July 7, is the date of the pivotal second round.