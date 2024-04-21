Marjorie Taylor Greene Calls On Mike Johnson To Resign Or Be Ousted

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) has doubled down on her desire to get House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) removed from his seat after the House approved a package of foreign aid bills, including one that would provide funding for Ukraine.

“Mike Johnson’s leadership is over. He needs to do the right thing to resign and allow us to move forward in a controlled process,” Greene said in an interview on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures” over the weekend. “If he doesn’t do so, he will be vacated.”

Greene also said she will file a “motion to vacate” against Johnson “regardless of what [he] decides to do.”

Her remarks, which reflect the latest issue dividing the GOP in Congress, come alongside the passage of a bipartisan $95 billion package in the House on Saturday. The package includes aid for Taiwan, Israel and Ukraine. A majority of Republicans were against giving assistance to Ukraine, which will receive $60 billion in aid.

Before voting took place on the package, Greene argued that it pushed forward “a business model built on blood and murder and war in foreign countries,” according to The New York Times.

“We should be funding to build up our weapons and ammunition, not to send it over to foreign countries,” she said.

On Sunday, Greene said that Johnson “completely betrayed the Republican party” and that passing the bill is indicative that he is “absolutely working” with Democrats.

“Speaker Johnson refuses to use his power as speaker of the House to do any type of negotiating to secure the southern border and stop the madness in our country,” she said during her “Sunday Morning Futures” interview.

Greene has threatened to invoke a “motion to vacate” against Johnson, which requires just one member to raise a vote to oust the House speaker. The motion was created during former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) tenure and later used to oust him.

Several Democrats — including Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) — have signaled that they wouldn’t vote to oust Johnson, but many Republicans see Democrat support as more of a reason to remove Johnson from his seat.

Johnson told reporters on Saturday that he is prioritizing doing his job, maintaining a previous claim that he wouldn’t change the rules for ousting speakers to avoid being voted out of his seat.

“I have to do my job. We did. I’ve done here what I believe to be the right thing, and that is to allow the House to work its will,” he said, according to MSNBC. “And as I’ve said, you do the right thing and you let the chips fall where they may, and I’ll continue to do that.”

