Marjorie Taylor Greene Wants a Space Laser to Stop Migrants

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is pushing for the creation of a space laser to defend the U.S.-Mexico border. Yes, really.

The MAGA congresswoman, who has notoriously made bizarre comments about “Jewish space lasers” in the past, called for the technology in a proposed amendment to a bill that would provide funding for Israel during its war against Hamas in Gaza. “By the funds made available by this Act, such sums as necessary shall be used for the development of space laser technology on the southwest border,” the text of her amendment reads.

“Israel has some of the best unmanned defense systems in the world,” Greene wrote in an X post Wednesday. “I’ve previously voted to fund space lasers for Israel’s defense. America needs to take our national security seriously and deserves the same type of defense for our border that Israel has and proudly uses.”

It’s not clear what previous space laser funding she was referring to. The bill to which she proposed her amendment would include $1.2 billion for Israel’s Iron Beam defense system—a not yet operational high-energy laser defense system designed to intercept rockets and mortars. But the Iron Beam is not a space-based system.

Greene, who last month filed a motion oust House Speaker Mike Johnson, separately introduced an amendment on a bill offering aid to Ukraine in its defense against Russia. The amendment would require any member of Congress who voted to pass the aid package “to conscript in the Ukrainian military.”

“I mean if you want to fund the war, why don’t you go fight in it,” Greene wrote on X. “Show your support for Ukraine.”

