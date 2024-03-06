Mark Robinson, Josh Stein win primaries and head for faceoff in NC governor’s race

North Carolina will have a new governor in 2025, and voters chose on Tuesday who they want as the Democratic, Republican and Libertarian candidates on the general election ballot this fall.

The front-runners throughout the campaign season were declared the winners by the Associated Press around 8 p.m. Tuesday: Republican Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson and Democratic Attorney General Josh Stein.

As results trickled in Tuesday after polls closed at 7:30 p.m., Robinson’s campaign was holding a party in Greensboro, while Stein was expected at a North Carolina Democratic Party party in Raleigh.

”A Robinson vs. Stein match-up in the North Carolina gubernatorial election would be perhaps the perfect illustration of American politics at this particular moment,” Chris Cooper, a political science professor at Western Carolina University, recently told The News & Observer.

Here’s who’s leading in early returns.

Lt. Gov. Robinson wins GOP primary

The Republican Governors Association weighed in quickly.

“From investing in safe neighborhoods to driving economic prosperity, Mark Robinson will put the people of North Carolina first,” said RGA Chairman and Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee in a statement.

“This is in stark contrast from the Democrats’ ideas and agenda that have failed America at the federal level and will fail North Carolina at the state level. The RGA congratulates Mark Robinson on his win and we look forward to supporting him in the general election.”

About an hour before polls closed at 7:30 pm., it was mostly quiet at Greensboro’s Koury Convention Center ballroom, where Robinson’s watch party was to take place. Staffers set up Robinson and Trump merch, TV reporters set up their cameras and a large projector played Fox News. In the lobby, a crowd started to gather.

Trump officially endorsed Robinson over the weekend at a rally also held in Greensboro, where Robinson is from.

Robinson is North Carolina’s first Black lieutenant governor, winning in 2020 the first time he ran for any office, after gaining national attention for a pro-gun rights speech at a Greensboro City Council meeting. Robinson represents the MAGA wing of the Republican Party, and like Trump, often makes disparaging comments about other people — in Robinson’s case, including transgender people, teachers and school shooting survivors. Robinson has also downplayed previous antisemitic comments.

Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, a Republican candidate for governor, acknowledges the crowd at the Trump campaign rally in Greensboro on Saturday, March 2, 2024. Donald Trump endorsed Robinson at the event. Travis Long/tlong@newsobserver.com

National issues drew one supporter to Robinson’s election night event, at least in part.

“It’s not necessarily just the state — you have real problems across the country,” said Rick Jessop, who lives in the small town of Oak Ridge, near Greensboro. He’s concerned about immigration and the Second Amendment. He noted the viral video that catapulted Robinson to fame, about gun rights.

“If we want to protect that here in the state, you have to put that protection in,” he said. “Otherwise the feds will just steamroll you.”

Robinson’s primary opponents were State Treasurer Dale Folwell and Salisbury attorney Bill Graham, who have both targeted Robinson’s controversial comments in their own campaigns. Folwell said his campaign is one “of courage, not rage.”

State Treasurer Dale Folwell is running in the Republican primary for North Carolina governor. Travis Long/tlong@newsobserver.com

Folwell received the endorsement of SEANC, the State Employees Association of North Carolina, while Graham was endorsed by U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis.

Democratic candidates for governor

Stein received the endorsements of dozens of Democratic elected officials, including outgoing Gov. Roy Cooper. Cooper and Stein have been friends for decades, and Stein worked for Cooper when Cooper was attorney general. Stein is finishing his second term as attorney general after serving in the state Senate.

Attorney General Josh Stein, a candidate in the Democratic primary for North Carolina governor, is photographed on Friday, Dec. 15, 2023, in Raleigh, N.C. Kaitlin McKeown/kmckeown@newsobserver.com

At a fall campaign rally for Stein , Cooper said that Democrats need a person with integrity and grit who will work hard and has experience. “We need a person who can win, and that person is Josh Stein,” Cooper said.

“I know that the key to our progress moving forward, we need the right person to take it over when I leave,” Cooper said.

A key issue of Cooper’s second term has been the expansion of Medicaid. Stein said at the fall rally that Democrats have “to build on Medicaid expansion and get hospital and drug prices under control. Now, none of us should have to worry whether our kids are safe when they’re at school or at play in the neighborhood. Or our loved ones are safe when they’re at work or at worship. So we must make our community safer: tackle violent crime, confront the fentanyl crisis and recruit and retain well-trained law enforcement officers to serve our communities.”

Attorney General Josh Stein, left, and retired North Carolina Supreme Court Justice Mike Morgan are running in the Democratic primary for governor in 2024.

Stein’s main primary competition had been retired N.C. Supreme Court Associate Justice Mike Morgan, who entered the race in September, about a week after he retired from the bench. Morgan previously served as a district court and superior court judge.

Three other Democrats running were Chrelle Booker, Marcus Williams and Gary Foxx.

Libertarian candidate for NC governor

There are also two Libertarians in the primary: Mike Ross and Shannon Bray.