Martin Lewis ‘wants to be useful’ in finding missing friend Anthony Hill

The Good Morning Britain presenter is using his celebrity profile to raise awareness about the disappearance of his former colleague.

Martin Lewis has asked his 3.1m social media followers to help in the search for his missing friend. (ITV)

What did you miss?

Martin Lewis has said he wants to be "useful" in the appeal to find his missing friend Anthony Hill.

The Good Morning Britain presenter revealed he was approached by the wife of his former colleague, a 37-year-old primary school teacher from Thorpe St Andrew in Norwich, who disappeared on Monday 17 June 2024. The Money Saving Expert has shared the police appeal for any information on the disappearance of Anthony Hill on social media and has spoken to local news.

Lewis said: "What's the point of having profile if you can't help in a case like this?"

What, how, and why?

Anthony Hill was reported missing on Monday 17 June in Norwich. (Norfolk Police)

Lewis revealed he knows Hill because he used to work on his Money Saving Expert website before retraining to become a primary school teacher. The TV presenter was approached on behalf of Hill's wife Kayleigh to help in the search after he went missing on Monday morning in his home town of Norwich. He was last seen on CCTV in a Co-Op shop in the borough of Thorpe St Andrew.

Lewis told ITV News Anglia: "They came to me and said can you use your profile to help raise awareness - of course, I jumped on it. What's the point of having profile if you can't help in a case like this? I have fond memories of Ant and wanted to do what I can to help."

This is a new picture of Ant who is missing in Norwich. No news on him yet. His wife, daughters, parents of his little pupils, and all his former colleagues at MoneySavingExpert are very worried. Please keep an eye out and let the police know if you see him. https://t.co/rcepJnDil8 — Martin Lewis (@MartinSLewis) June 19, 2024

He added: "As long as I can be useful in helping spread the message, so we can get real awareness on the fact that Ant's missing and how many of us are desperate to have him back and to welcome him back into Kayleigh's arms, into his family's arms and to make all of our hearts beat a little bit better, I will keep doing so, as long as Kayleigh thinks that's the right thing to do."

Lewis told his 3.1M followers on social media platform X: "It feels terrible to be talking about this - but keeping awareness raised is important. I'm so pleased so many kind people in Norwich have turned out to help in the search."

What do we know about Anthony Hill's disappearance?

Anthony Hill was spotted on CCTV at a Co-Op in Norwich on Monday morning. (Norfolk Police)

Anthony Hill was reported missing after he left his home in Norwich at 7.45am on Monday 17 June and did not return. He was then captured on CCTV at the Co-op shop on Sprowston Road at 9.58am on Monday. Police believe he then walked towards Mousehold Heath via Gilman Road.

Hill is described as white, 5ft 7ins tall, of a slim build and with short brown hair. He was last seen wearing brown chino trousers, a black checked shirt, a green coat, a yellow rucksack and black Dr Martens boots.

Police have said they are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with any information should contact police on 101, quoting incident number NC-17062024-507.

