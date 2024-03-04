‘Masked men’ kill four and injure three others in mass shooting at California house party

Four people have been killed after a group of masked gunmen opened fire outside a house party in King City, California, according to authorities.

The King City Police Department said in a statement on Monday that it received a report of shots fired at the 200 block of North 2nd Street at around 6pm on Sunday.

When officers arrived, they found three males with gunshot wounds in the front yard of the residence. All three were pronounced dead at the scene.

Four other people had also suffered gunshot wounds. One of them, a female adult, was transported by another person to the Mee Memorial Hospital, where she was also pronounced dead.

The other three injured victims, all males, were taken to Natividad Hospital in Salinas for medical treatment.

Police said that there was a party happening at the residence at the time of the shooting, with several people in the front yard.

The suspects have yet to be identified (KSBW Action News 8)

A Silver Kia had pulled up in front of the house, and three men got out of the vehicle and shot multiple rounds at the partygoers in the front yard, police said.

The suspects, who were wearing dark-coloured masks and dark-coloured clothing, returned to the vehicle and then fled the scene.

The suspects have not been identified, and the investigation is still ongoing.

Police have warned that the gunmen should be considered armed and dangerous. If a member of the public sees them or the vehicle, they should not attempt to contact them; instead, they should call 911.

Chris Lopez, the District 3 Supervisor of Monterey County said in a Facebook post: “As we await details on tonight’s events in King City please send prayers and healing energy to our community.”

“May the victims find strength and healing, may our first responders remain safe, and may we all help restore peace to our neighbourhoods and communities,” he added.