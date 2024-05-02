“The Masked Singer”: A Surprise Double Elimination Leads to 2 Unmaskings on Soundtrack of My Life Night

Group B's Beets, Gumball and Seal competed to earn the last spot in the quarterfinals on the May 1 episode of the Fox singing competition

Michael Becker / FOX (3) 'The Masked Singer' season 11 contestants Gumball, The Beets and Seal

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the latest episode of The Masked Singer.

Group B got personal on The Masked Singer’s Soundtrack of My Life Night by picking songs that meant something special to them.

Beets, Gumball and Seal opened the May 1 episode with a group performance to “It’s My Life” by Bon Jovi before Beets did their thing.

One of the Beets chose “One Moment in Time” by Whitney Houston because “a single moment in your life that shows you what you’re capable of,” one of the Beets explained in their clue package, adding that “that moment was when we each became fathers.”

“I always wanted to be a dad but I wasn’t sure that it would happen for me,” the second Beet explained. “So when I held my child for that very first time, my world changed.”

Michael Becker / FOX Beets performing on 'The Masked Singer' season 11

The package also showed a knight in shining armor and season 6’s Banana Split (David Foster and Katharine McPhee).

After each performance, the Men in Black brought out a record that showed the contestants’ connection to either host Nick Cannon or panelist Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Rita Ora or Robin Thicke.

Beets’ record connected them to Cannon, 43. “Nick, always good seeing you,” one of the Beets said. “We should drink together again sometime soon.”

Boyz II Men’s Wanyá Morris and Shawn Stockman, Josh Groban and Brian McKnight, and Dan + Shay arose as possibilities for Beets.

After coming on as a wildcard contestant last week, Seal swam up to the stage next.

“I’ve had to navigate the chilly waters of Hollywood since I was a child,” Seal explained in his clue package, which also showed a sailboat with a heart, a zombie and Friday.

Michael Becker / FOX Seal performing on 'The Masked Singer' season 11

Seal thought the public didn’t know the real him. “I’ve been tagged with the bad boy badge basically since Day 1 and they still keep trying to stick it on me,” Seal said. “It’s been really tricky. I’d love nothing more than for people to know the other sides of me, the softer, fuzzier ones. I’m actually a family guy. Sure, I can still turn on the edge when the time comes. It’s all about the balance.”

Seal put his spin on “It’s Tricky” by Run-DMC and then received a record that connected him to McCarthy, 51, with the word “house call.”

“It’s always fun hosting you for a change because you’ve hosted me so many times,” Seal said to McCarthy. “And especially when it’s at my place.”

The former Playboy model thought Seal had to be Corey Feldman, while the rest of the panel threw out Macaulay Culkin and Jerry O’Connell.

Gumball popped up next and admitted in his clue package that he expressed concerns to his wife about coming on the show.

“I looked at her and said, ‘I can’t do this,’” Gumball said. “I know the immense talent that has hit this stage before and I thought, maybe I just don’t belong here.”

Michael Becker / FOX Gumball performing on 'The Masked Singer' season 11

Gumball explained that that feeling came from moving around a lot as a child. “As the perpetual new guy, I would do anything to make friends,” the vending machine said. “Even when I started performing on stage, I always felt out of place. I have no formal training, no education.”

The package included an X on a car and a football, too.

Gumball opted for “Carry on Wayward Son” by Kansas. Jeong, 54, called it the “best performance of the evening.”

“You really won my heart,” Ora, 33, added.

Gumball’s record tied him to Jeong with the phrase “Kenspiration.”

“One of the funniest jobs that I have ever been a part of, you were involved as well,” Gumball stated.

The judges thought Gumball might be actors Jack Black, Zachary Levi or James Marsden.

With only one spot left in the quarterfinals and no Ding Dong Keep It On bell left to be rang, Cannon announced that Soundtrack of My Life Night would result in a double elimination. Once the studio audience and panel voted, the father of 12 declared Seal would be the first one to unmask. When the sea animal popped off his mask, McCarthy’s guess of former child star Feldman, 52, appeared.

That left Beets and Gumball to compete in the Battle Royale, during which they each tackled "(I've Had) The Time of My Life" by Bill Medley and Jennifer Warnes.

Ultimately, the judges chose Gumball to advance to the semifinals. Beets proceeded to remove their rotund purple outfits and they turned out to be American Idol alums Clay Aiken and Ruben Studdard.

“Are you kidding?” Ora shrieked.

Cannon admitted, “You had us all fooled.”



The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

