Matthew Macfadyen Wins Best Supporting Actor For ‘Succession’ Role — BAFTA TV Awards
Matthew Macfadyen has won the BAFTA TV Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Succession.
The star, who plays the scheming executive Tom Wambsgams in Jesse Armstrong’s HBO drama, has twice before the award, once for Succession in 2022 and also for Criminal Justice in 2010.
He beat off competition from the likes of Jack Lowden for Apple TV+’s Slow Horses, Salim Daw for The Crown, Amit Shah for Happy Valley and Eanna Hardwicke for The Sixth Commandment.
Last year’s winner was Adeel Akhtar for his role in BBC drama Sherwood.
The awards are taking place today (May 12) in London at the Royal Festival Hall. Romesh Ranganathan and Rob Beckett are once again hosting, with scores of the UK’s biggest stars in attendance.
