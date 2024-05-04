Max Greenfield's Wife Reveals the Rule That Keeps Their Relationship Strong After 21 Years (Exclusive)

The actor's wife Tess Sanchez tells PEOPLE about the "huge responsibility" she needs help with when her husband is out of town

Alberto Rodriguez/Variety via Getty Tess Sanchez and Max Greenfield at the Los Angeles premiere of Unfrosted on April 30, 2024

Although they've been together more than two decades, Max Greenfield and wife Tess Sanchez are still all about the puppy love — literally!

The couple spoke with PEOPLE in Los Angeles at the premiere of his new Netflix movie Unfrosted on April 30, where Sanchez shared a canine-related way they keep their bond strong.

"As long as he's going to be away, he has to hire someone to help me with the dogs," says Sanchez, who also shares two kids with Greenfield, 44: daughter Lilly, 14, and son Ozzie, 8.

"Everyone else is in place. But the dogs are such a huge responsibility," she adds.

"Maybe I'll just take the dogs next time I go away," Greenfield jokes, to which his wife responds, "I call him and just express my resentment about him being gone."



The family has two dogs: Rox and Darlene, the latter of whom Greenfield and Sanchez welcomed home in July 2023.

"Rox is easy. Darlene's not difficult, but she knows she needs a walk," Greenfield says. "We're trying to keep her healthy; she's on a diet."

The New Girl alum jokes he's "more concerned about [his] relationship" with Darlene since the pup is a more recent addition to the family, while he and Sanchez have been together for 21 years.

Sanchez recently shared a photo of the couple from 2003, which she captioned, "Flash Back Baby. 21 years ago today sweet cheeks. IYKYK. I Love you mucho @iammaxgreenfield."

Greenfield's New Girl costar Zooey Deschanel wrote in a comment on the February Instagram post, "I thought you were Britney Spears in this pic."



Speaking with Parents for the magazine's October 2021 cover story, Greenfield and Sanchez opened about their parenting style and the rules they want their kids to live by.

"We are pretty relaxed about everything, except how they treat and talk to other people," the mom of two said at the time. "The only time we ever get mad is if we see the kids being thoughtless. They know they always have to be kind and have compassion."

"We tell them­ that your friends, your teachers — everyone you meet — has a story, and you should be interested in it," Greenfield added.

Unfrosted is now streaming on Netflix.

