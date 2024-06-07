Get 7-Day Max Free Trial — Binge Hacks, House of the Dragon Season 1 and More

After announcing a price hike on Tuesday, Max is hoping to get back on your good side: The Max free trial is back for a limited time! Here’s everything you need to know for watching Max for free.

Max Free Trial: Watch Max for Free for 7 Days

Currently, all new subscribers can enjoy a week of Max for free. There are other creative ways to watch the streamer for free (which we will outline below), but the Max free trial is the easiest and best way to watch the platform free of charge.

How Much Is Max? Is Max Free?

There is not a free Max subscription option, however every Max plan is eligible for the free trial. Here are the Max plans and prices:

With Ads – $9.99/month or $99.99/year

Ad-Free – $16.99/month or $169.99/year

Ultimate Ad-Free – $20.99/month or $209.99/year

How to Watch Max for Free: Max Free Trial With DirecTV Stream

DirecTV Stream offers new users a Max subscription deal. When you sign up for a DirectTV Stream package, you get three months of Max for free. The Choice package, the most popular, runs for $108.99/month and includes over 105 channels. And right now, DirecTV Stream is offering new subscribers a three month Max free trial. After the three months, your Max subscription will auto-renew at the regular price of $15.99/month.

How to Watch Max for Free: Max Free Trial With Cricket Wireless Plan

Cricket offers customers who subscribe to their $60/month plan a complimentary Max account with ads. That’s right! A completely free subscription, not just a Max free trial. All you need to do is sign up for the Cricket plan, create an online Cricket account and log in to Max using your Cricket credentials. This is truly one of the easiest ways to get Max for free!

How to Watch Max for Free: Max Free Trial With AT&T Wireless Plan

Many AT&T plans include Max for free. Whether you’re an existing user or looking to sign up, check which plans qualify, as you might need to simply activate the existing benefit.

Is There a Max Free Trial on Prime Video?

The Max free trial on Prime Video is currently not being offered, but it has been in the past. Keep checking back here for all the latest on Prime Video’s Max free trial.

Is Max free with Amazon Prime? No, a seven-day free Max trial has been offered in the past when you sign up for the add-on on Prime Video. To capitalize on a free trial, should it be reinstated, you’ll first need a Prime Video account, which offers a 30-day free trial itself, and then simply follow instructions to add Max to your subscription to access your Max free trial. Prime memberships cost $14.99/month (or $8.99/month for a Prime Video standalone) and Max can be added for an additional $15.99/month. Once you sign up for the add-on, however, you can cancel it before the Max free trial period ends and avoid the additional cost. This is a great way for Prime Video users to enjoy the best Max has to offer, even if just for a little while. You might even find that you enjoy Max programming so much, that it’s worth the extra cash!

How Much Is Max on Hulu?

Max can be added on to a Hulu subscription; you cannot, however, enjoy a Max free trial on Hulu. Simply sign up for whichever Hulu subscriptions best fits your needs and follow Hulu’s instructions to add Max to your account for $15.99/month. (Get more details about Hulu’s offers.)

Does Max Have a Free Trial?

For a limited time, yes! You’ll want to capitalize on the Max free trial while you can, because the streaming platform doesn’t always offer them.

Are There Max Promo Codes Available? Max Deals, Promo Codes:

There are not currently any active Max promo code — the Max annual deals will be automatically applied at checkout. The best way to watch Max for free is by signing up through one of the Max free trial hacks mentioned above.

What Is on Max?

Max’s library offers huge hits, including Succession, House of the Dragon (Season 2 starts June 16!), The Other Two, The White Lotus and The Last of Us, many of which dominated the 2023 Emmys. In addition to Emmy contenders, Max offers tons of other original content including Hacks, And Just Like That…, Barry, Harley Quinn, A Black Lady Sketch Show, Somebody Somewhere, Titans, Clone High, Love & Death and more.

