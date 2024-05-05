May TV Calendar: 70+ Season and Series Finale Dates to Save!

When will the LEOs from FBI, NCIS, S.W.A.T. and multiple police forces crack their last cases for the season? When will The Simpsons and the X-Men ‘toon out for the summer? When will The Voice, Survivor, Masked Singer and American Idol crown new champions?

More from TVLine

And when will TV say a very final farewell to at least 10 (!) shows?

The coming weeks will bring dozens of TV seasons to a close (including those many aforementioned confirmed series finales). To help keep you on top of it all, TVLine presents this handy calendar week-by-week list of more than 70 finales, on broadcast, cable and streaming, landing in the month of May.

Want scoop on any show? Want to put a BOLO out for a “missing” favorite? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question might be answered via Matt’s Inside Line!

WEEK OF MAY 5

WEEK OF MAY 5

SUNDAY, MAY 5

3 am Parish Season 1 finale (AMC+, also 9/8c on AMC)

8 pm Call the Midwife Season 13 finale (PBS)

MONDAY, MAY 6

8 pm The Neighborhood Season 6 finale (CBS)

8:30 pm Bob Hearts Abishola series finale (CBS)

9 pm NCIS Season 21 finale (CBS, watch preview video)

10 pm NCIS: Hawai’i series finale (CBS)

WEDNESDAY, MAY 8

3 am Palm Royale Season 1 finale (Apple TV+)

9 pm Animal Control Season 2 finale (Fox)

THURSDAY, MAY 9

3 am Girls on the Bus Season 1 finale (Max)

8 pm Next Level Chef Season 3 finale (Fox)

FRIDAY, MAY 10

8 pm BMF Season 3 finale (Starz)

WEEK OF MAY 12

WEEK OF MAY 12

SUNDAY, MAY 12

9:30 pm Grimsburg Season 1 finale (Fox)

MONDAY, MAY 13

10 pm Deal or No Deal Island Season 1 finale (NBC)

TUESDAY, MAY 14

9 pm Alert: Missing Persons Unit Season 2 finale (Fox)

WEDNESDAY, MAY 15

3 am X-Men ’97 Season 1 finale (Disney+)

9:30 pm The Amazing Race Season 36 finale (CBS)

THURSDAY, MAY 16

8 pm Law & Order Season 23 finale (NBC)

8 pm Young Sheldon series finale (CBS, two episodes; spinoff ordered)

9 pm Farmer Wants a Wife Season 2 finale (Fox)

9 pm Law & Order: SVU Season 25 finale (NBC)

9 pm So Help Me Todd series finale (CBS)

10 pm Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 4 finale (NBC; moving to Peacock?)

saturday night live snl season 49 cast nbc

FRIDAY, MAY 17

3 am Sugar finale (Apple TV+)

3 am Franklin limited series finale (Apple TV+)

8 pm S.W.A.T. Season 7 finale (CBS)

9 pm Fire Country Season 2 finale (CBS)

9 pm Mary & George limited series finale (Starz)

10 pm Blue Bloods Season “14A” finale (CBS, final 8 episodes air in fall)

SATURDAY, MAY 18

10 pm 48 Hours Season 36 finale (CBS)

11:30 pm Saturday Night Live Season 49 finale (NBC)

WEEK OF MAY 19

WEEK OF MAY 19

SUNDAY, MAY 19

7 pm 60 Minutes Season 56 finale (CBS)

7 pm AFV Season 34 finale (ABC)

8 pm American Idol Season 22 finale (ABC, 2 hours)

8 pm The Equalizer Season 4 finale (CBS)

8 pm The Simpsons Season 35 finale (Fox)

8:30 pm Krapopolis Season 1 finale (Fox)

9 pm Tracker Season 1 finale (CBS)

9 pm The Great North Season 4 finale (Fox)

9:30 pm Bob’s Burgers Season 14 finale (Fox)

10 pm CSI: Vegas series finale (CBS)

10 pm Guilt series finale (PBS)

MONDAY, MAY 20

8 pm MasterChef Junior Season 9 finale (Fox)

9 pm So You Think You Can Dance Season 18 finale (Fox)

TUESDAY, MAY 21

8 pm The Cleaning Lady Season 3 finale (Fox, 2 hours)

8 pm FBI Season 6 finale (CBS)

8 pm Will Trent Season 2 finale (ABC)

9 pm The Voice Season 25 finale (NBC, 2 hours)

9 pm FBI: International Season 3 finale (CBS)

9 pm The Rookie Season 6 finale (ABC)

10 pm FBI: Most Wanted Season 5 finale (CBS)

10 pm The Good Doctor series finale (ABC)

Chicago Fire Severide Leaves

WEDNESDAY, MAY 22

8 pm Survivor Season 46 finale (3 hours)

8 pm Chicago Med Season 9 finale (NBC)

8 pm Jeopardy! Masters Season 2 finale (ABC)

8 pm The Masked Singer Season 11 finale (Fox)

9 pm Chicago Fire Season 12 finale (NBC)

9 pm Abbott Elementary Season 3 finale (ABC)

9:30 pm The Conners Season 6 finale (ABC)

10 pm Chicago P.D. Season 12 finale (NBC)

10 pm grown-ish series finale (Freeform)

THURSDAY, MAY 23

10 pm Elsbeth Season 1 finale (CBS)

WEEK OF MAY 26

WEEK OF MAY 26

SUNDAY, MAY 26

9 pm The Sympathizer limited series finale (HBO)

TUESDAY, MAY 28

3 am The Veil finale (Hulu)

WEDNESDAY, MAY 29

3 am Loot Season 2 finale (Apple TV+)

3 am Under the Bridge Season 1 finale (Hulu)

THURSDAY, MAY 30

3 am Hacks Season 3 finale (Max)

3 am Star Trek: Discovery series finale (Paramount+)

8 pm 9-1-1 Season 7 finale (ABC)

9 pm Grey’s Anatomy Season 20 finale (ABC)

10 pm Station 19 series finale (ABC)

SELECT JUNE/JULY BROADCAST-TV FINALE DATES

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 5

9 pm Sight Unseen Season 1 finale (The CW)

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 26

8 pm Walker Season 4 finale (The CW)

MONDAY, JULY 15

8 pm All American Season 6 finale (The CW)

Want SCOOP on any of the above? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line!

Best of TVLine