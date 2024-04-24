Maya Rudolph admits it used to be 'painful' to hear late mother's biggest hit

During Monday's episode of the Armchair Expert podcast, host Dax Shepard recalled a moment on the 2004 set of their film Idiocracy when the Bridesmaids star asked him to stop singing the 1974 song. "I'm sure I was honest with you about why it's too painful," she replied. "That was at a different stage in my life where that would be painful to me whereas now I'm just like, oh my God, OK, yeah, go ahead, go for it, sing it. But it's not painful."