McConnell pressed on supporting Trump for a second term: ‘What kind of influence would I have?’

Natalie Chinn

During an interview with CBS Face the Nation on Sunday, 28 April, Mitch McConnell was pressed on why he was supporting Donald Trump for the presidency.

“What kind of influence, even if I’d chosen to get involved in a presidential election, what kind of influence would I have had?” he asked in response to the questions.

“You’re one of the most powerful Republicans,” the host said.

“I’m the Republican leader of the Senate,” McConnell said. “What we do here is try to make law.”

Latest Stories

  • Is Trump guilty as charged? Just watch his behavior and he will tell you | Opinion

    Opinion by readers of The Fresno Bee: Letter to the editor on Trump’s trials and his body language.

  • Joe Biden Stings Trump At White House Correspondents’ Dinner: “Donald Has Had A Few Tough Days Lately. You Might Call It Stormy Weather”

    Joe Biden got in a few zingers at his rival Donald Trump, but he devoted a large part of his remarks to the serious threat to democracy. “Donald has had a few tough days lately. You might call it stormy weather,” Biden quipped, referencing Trump’s current hush money trial. The president also riffed on reports …

  • US buys 81 Soviet-era combat aircraft from Russia's ally costing on average less than $20,000 each, report says

    The US bought 81 Soviet-era combat aircraft from Kazakhstan for $1.5m.

  • ‘SNL’ Star Colin Jost Ends Brutal Roast With Heartfelt Biden Endorsement

    AFPAlthough Colin Jost is no stranger to solo stand-up comedy, most of America recognizes him best as part of a duo. He’s famous for being the straight-edged “Weekend Update” co-anchor on Saturday Night Live, working alongside the much raunchier, more dangerous Michael Che. How would Jost fare on his own? The answer, it turns out, is perfectly fine. His roast at Saturday night’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner was nowhere near as brutal as Stephen Colbert’s famous WHCD roast in 2006, but it w

  • RFK Jr. hits back after Trump’s ‘barely coherent’ rant

    Robert F. Kennedy Jr. hit back at former President Trump following his “barely coherent” rant on Truth Social on Friday night targeting the independent presidential candidate. “When frightened men take to social media they risk descending into vitriol, which makes them sound unhinged,” Kennedy said Saturday in a post on the social platform X. “President…

  • Trump Tower: Take a Tour of the Saddest Building in NYC

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyFor the duration of his criminal trial, Donald J. Trump has moved back into the penthouse of Trump Tower at the corner of 5th Avenue and 56th Street. With the owner and former president back in residence, you might think they’d spruce up the abutting commercial and retail space. You’d be wrong. The Daily Beast dropped in earlier this week for a tour of the “crown jewel of The Trump Organization.”FIFTH AVENUE ENTRANCEMetal barriers tak

  • Mark Meadows asked the Supreme Court to recognize his 'just following orders' defense. A right-wing justice wasn't buying it.

    Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch, an appointee of Donald Trump, didn't sound like he was going to help Meadows with his Georgia prosecution.

  • What Trudeau's podcast appearances say about the Liberals' next ballot box question

    OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau knows Canadians aren't listening. He knows his defence against Conservative attacks over his signature climate policy isn't working, at least not yet. But he plans to keep trying. And while he's at it, his office is trying something new to get the Liberal government's message out. Trudeau recently appeared on four podcasts as he travels the country talking up the Liberals' latest budget, which he's pitching as a plan to inject more economic fairness into so

  • CNN’s Dana Bash Torches Colleague Over White House Schmoozefest

    CNNCNN anchor Dana Bash decimated her colleague David Urban on Sunday when he insisted that pro-Palestinian protests outside the White House Correspondents’ Dinner received no cable news coverage.“You were inside drinking!” Bash shot back after Urban, a CNN senior political commentator, claimed he never saw CNN’s reporting on the demonstrations.During Sunday’s broadcast of CNN’s State of the Union, Urban was part of a panel that discussed Saturday evening’s dinner, otherwise known as “Nerd Prom.

  • Donald Trump is running against Joe Biden. But he keeps bringing up another Democrat: Jimmy Carter

    ATLANTA (AP) — As Donald Trump campaigns for a return to the White House, he often reaches back more than 40 years and seven administrations to belittle President Joe Biden by comparing him to 99-year-old Jimmy Carter. Most recently, Trump used his first campaign stop after the start of his criminal hush money trial in New York to needle the 46th president by saying the 39th president, a recently widowed hospice patient who left office in 1981, was selfishly pleased with Biden's record. “Biden i

  • How Justice Amy Coney Barrett drove the Supreme Court’s debate on abortion and Trump immunity

    Chief Justice John Roberts may emerge as the pivotal vote in two politically charged cases on abortion and presidential immunity the Supreme Court heard this week, but it was Justice Amy Coney Barrett who owned the arguments.

  • South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem defends shooting family dog that was 'untrainable.'

    South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem said the dog ruined a hunt and later attacked chickens owned by a local family in her upcoming memoir.

  • Long lines form and frustration grows as Cuba runs short of cash

    HAVANA (AP) — Alejandro Fonseca stood in line for several hours outside a bank in Havana hoping to withdraw Cuban pesos from an ATM, but when it was almost his turn, the cash ran out. He angrily hopped on his electric tricycle and traveled several kilometers to another branch where he finally managed to withdraw some money after wasting the entire morning. “It shouldn’t be so difficult to get the money you earn by working,” the 23-year-old Fonseca told The Associated Press in a recent interview.

  • Moskowitz slams Greene: ‘We won’t even let her name a post office. We’re not going to let her take out the Speaker’

    Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-Fla.) said Sunday that he thinks Democrats would be inclined to save Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) from a potential ouster threat if Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) forces a vote on his removal. In an interview on MSNBC’s “The Weekend,” Moskowitz reiterated that Democrats would ultimately take their cue from House Minority…

  • Trump rips Romney as ‘total loser’ while endorsing a potential replacement

    Former President Trump went after Utah Sen. Mitt Romney (R) and endorsed his possible replacement in a post on Truth Social Saturday. “Trent Staggs is 100% MAGA, and is running to fill The Mitt Romney, a Total Loser, Seat as the next Senator from the Great State of Utah!” Trump said in his Saturday post. …

  • Putin’s War Will Soon Reach Russians’ Tax Bills

    BERLIN — President Vladimir Putin of Russia is about to institute a rare tax increase on corporations and high earners, a move that reflects both the burgeoning costs of his war in Ukraine and the firm control he has over the Russian elite as he embarks on a fifth term in office. Financial technocrats in Putin’s government are searching for new ways to fund not just an expensive war in Ukraine but also a broader confrontation with the West that is likely to remain costly for years. Russia is all

  • Editorial: Immune to logic: Donald Trump’s nonsensical argument before the Supreme Court

    Thursday, the American public witnessed — or heard, rather, given the Supreme Court’s stubborn refusal to allow cameras in its courtroom — a bewildering moment. We heard as the lawyer for a former president of the United States argued before our nation’s highest court that the president is effectively a king, above the law unless his immunity is stripped away by a complicated political ...

  • Ukrainian 'Grandpa' leads over-60s unit fighting Russian forces for free

    Oleksandr Taran's mobile artillery unit isn't officially part of Ukraine's military, but that hasn't stopped his men from destroying Russian targets on their own dime. Taran's all-volunteer unit, the Steppe Wolves, is comprised of dozens of Ukrainian men mostly over 60 years old who are considered too old to be drafted but still want to fight. Both are delivered to them by front-line troops.

  • Charlotte evangelical pastor in national spotlight, called Trump Bible ‘disgusting’

    Sermon denouncing God Bless the USA Bible as “blasphemous” draws millions of views on social media.

  • Putin is using 'nuclear blackmail' — and Russia defeating Ukraine could spark global chaos and economic disaster, Jamie Dimon warns

    If Russia defeats Ukraine, other countries might rethink their reliance on the US and embrace nuclear weapons, JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon said.