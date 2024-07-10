McGill University says encampment at downtown campus being dismantled

MONTREAL — The pro-Palestinian encampment on the lower field of the downtown campus of McGill University is being dismantled.

As a result, the campus is closed today and university is urging people to stay away.

It says security personnel and Montreal police are on site.

Classes typically held on campus will move online for today.

Campus protesters have been demanding the university cut ties with Israel as its war with Hamas continues to rage.

A pro-Palestinian encampment in the heart of Montreal's financial district was dismantled by police last week.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 10, 2024.

The Canadian Press