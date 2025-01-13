Meet the Musk tribe – who are Elon Musk’s 12 children?

Elon Musk has recently spoken out about his fears for the future of the world – urging people to do more to stop declining fertility rates.

The richest man in the world has even gone as far as offering his sperm to friends, if reports are to be believed.

Musk, 53, the world’s richest man and supporter of the incoming US president, Donald Trump, has even gone as far as building a giant condo to house his many children with various women, and has reportedly tried to establish the unusual family set-up because he is allegedly still trying to father yet more children with different women.

He has now had 13 children with three women, including Nevada who died in infanthood.

ADVERTISEMENT

The huge brood is a “good example” to others, says Musk who previously said he believes “if people don’t have more children, civilisation is going to crumble.”

”There are not enough people,” he said. “A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilisation faces by far.” He added: “I hope you have big families and congrats to those who already do!”

Meet all Musk’s kids and their mothers here.

Elon Musk with Pope Francis on July 1, 2022 during a private audience in the Vatican, with Musk's children Damian, Kai, Saxon and Griffin (Elon Musk's Twitter account/AFP)

Nevada Alexander Musk

Musk’s first wife was Canadian author Justine Wilson, whom he married in January 2000. Their first child, Nevada, died at 10 weeks old from sudden infant death syndrome in 2002. After that the couple decided to use IVF.

Griffin Musk and Vivian Jenna Wilson

As a result of that IVF, Justine gave birth to twins Griffin and Vivian in April 2004.

Vivian, formerly named Xavier Alexander Musk, came out as transgender and requested to have her last name changed from her father’s to her mother’s. The reason she gave was “gender identity and the fact that I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2020, Musk wrote on Twitter that he “absolutely supports trans” but “all these pronouns are an aesthetic nightmare”.

Musk and then-wife Justine in the early days (Justine Musk)

Kai, Saxon and Damian Musk

After their twins, the couple – who were married for eight years – went on to have triplets. The three boys, now 16, were born in January 2006 also using IVF.

Justine, age 49, has spoken publicly about her love for her children, saying: “Almost all of my non-work waking hours are spent with my boys, and they are the love of my life.”

Sadly, the relationship between her and Musk wasn’t as easy and the pair got a divorce in 2008. In 2010 she wrote an article for Marie Claire in which she claimed she was a “starter wife” for Musk and said their relationship was unhealthy. She said that during their first dance at their wedding Musk told her he was the “alpha” in the relationship and that he would sack her if she worked for him.

X AE A-XII Musk

Musk started dating Canadian pop star Grimes, aka Claire Boucher, in May 2018 after marrying and divorcing British Westworld actress Talulah Riley twice and having a short relationship with actress Amber Heard.

ADVERTISEMENT

Grimes, 34, gave birth to a baby boy, who they named X AE A-XII, in May 2020. X was originally called X Æ A-12 but this was disallowed by California law because it contained characters that weren’t part of the English language so the parents changed his name and call him X for short.

In an interview in July 2020, Musk said he was taking a backseat in terms of parenting. “Grimes has a much bigger role than me right now,” he said of the singer. He added that she was “one of the most unusual people I’ve ever met”.

“When the kid gets older, there will be more of a role for me,” he added.

Elon Musk and Grimes arrive for the Met Gala on May 7, 2018 (AFP/Getty Images)

Exa Dark Sideræl Musk

Grimes and Musk broke up in September 2021 but the singer announced the birth of their first daughter who was born via surrogate in December 2021. They named her Exa Dark Sideræl Musk but call her Y for short.

Techno ‘Tau’ Mechanicus

The pair also have Techno "Tau" Mechanicus, who was born in 2022 again via surrogate.

ADVERTISEMENT

In an interview in March 2022 she revealed the pair were back together but were “fluid”. “There’s no real word for it. I would probably refer to him as my boyfriend, but we’re very fluid,” she explained in a Vanity Fair cover story. “We live in separate houses. We’re best friends. We see each other all the time … We just have our own thing going on and I don’t expect other people to understand it.”

“This is the best it’s ever been," she said of their relationship. “We just need to be free.”

However, after the article was published she tweeted to say they’d broken up.

Shivon Zilis (YouTube)

Twins – Strider and Azure

Musk’s twins with Shivon Zilis were born just one month before Exa whom he had with Grimes and named Strider and Azure.

Zilis has worked for Musk for a number of years and is currently the director of operations and special projects at Neuralink, while Musk is co-chief executive. The neural interface technology company is working on a device to treat neurological disorders.

Musk and Zilis filed a petition to change the twins’ names so that they could have their father’s last name.

A further child – name unknown

The pair had another child together last year and are believed to be still together but the child’s name and sex have not been revealed.

It is reported that Zilis has moved into the giant compound Musk built with her children but is so far the only one to have gone for his plan for group living.