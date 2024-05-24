‘The Meg’ Star Page Kennedy Joins Horror Film ‘The Breed’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Page Kennedy has joined the cast of “The Breed,” an upcoming reimagining of the cult favorite. He joins a cast that also includes Grace Caroline Currey. The film will be directed by brothers Nathan and Griff Furst, who will also produce together through their Curmudgeon Films shingle.

Kennedy, a Shakespearean-trained performer, was recently seen in “The Meg 2: The Trench,” appearing opposite Jason Statham in the mega-shark movie, which opened last summer. He reprised his role from the first film, 2018’s “The Meg,” which grossed more than $530 million. He also starred on the Netflix series “The Upshaws” alongside Wanda Sykes and Mike Epps. He will next be seen in the upcoming action-comedy “Code 3,” which co-stars Rainn Wilson and Yvette Nicole Brown. In addition to his film work, Kennedy has been a series regular on numerous shows such as “Rush Hour,” “Weeds,” “Desperate Housewives,” “Backstroke” and “Blue Mountain State.” In addition to his acting work, Kennedy is a rapper whose albums include “Torn Pages” and “Same Page, Different Story.”

“The Breed” centers around an eclectic group on a mission to search for abandoned dogs on a remote island — an expedition that ends in terror. Kennedy will play Farmer John, a country-rapper who provides comedic relief in the movie. The original film was produced by Wes Craven and directed by Nicholas Mastandrea.

Currey has appeared in “Sharam!” and its sequel, as well as co-starred in “Annabel: Creation.” She also appeared in the survival thriller, “Fall.”

Daro Film Distribution is co-producing and financing, and will represent international rights to the film.

Kennedy is represented by Mainstay Entertainment and Paradigm.

