Meghan McCain Makes Scary Example Out Of Kristi Noem And Her Dog-Killing Story

Meghan McCain wasn’t having it with South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem’s (R) revelation that she killed one of her dogs, likening the governor’s story to something out of a “horror movie.”

The daughter of late Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) bashed Noem after the Guardian revealed that the governor — who is reportedly being eyed as a potential running mate for former President Donald Trump — wrote in her new book about shooting an “aggressive” 14-month-old wirehaired pointer Cricket.

McCain took to social media to respond to Noem on Sunday after the governor declared that killing one of the working dogs at her ranch “wasn’t easy... but often the easy way isn’t the right way.”

“My family has a ranch outside of Sedona ― no one has ever shot a dog for any reason,” McCain replied.

“This is not a ‘rural/ranch’ thing. My Dads dog Burmas ashes are on our family mantle after he died naturally. This story is something out of a horror movie.”

McCain edited her response a number of times prior to the movie comparison after she previously slammed the “killing and torturing” of animals as a “trait of a serial killer.”

My family has a ranch outside of Sedona - no one has ever shot a dog for any reason. This is not a “rural/ranch” thing. My Dads dog Burmas ashes are on our family mantle after he died naturally.



This story is something out of a horror movie. https://t.co/KKc0EZS8K6 — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) April 28, 2024

The Guardian report sparked backlash for the governor, who linked the dog anecdote on Sunday to her years of public service and those “looking for leaders who are authentic, willing to learn from the past, and don’t shy away from tough challenges.”

“My hope is anyone reading this book will have an understanding that I always work to make the best decisions I can for the people in my life,” wrote Noem, who went on to note that it’s legal in her state to put down dogs who attack and kill livestock.

She continued, “Given that Cricket had shown aggressive behavior toward people by biting them, I decided what I did. Whether running the ranch or in politics, I have never passed on my responsibilities to anyone else to handle. Even if it’s hard and painful. I followed the law and was being a responsible parent, dog owner, and neighbor.”

The hashtag #PuppyKiller trended on X following the Guardian report and her story led to condemnation from the Democratic National Committee.

“As DNC’s canine companions, we’ve heard a lot from our owners about just how extreme and dangerous Donald Trump and his far-right MAGA allies are — but nothing could prepare us for the truly disturbing and horrifying passages Kristi Noem willingly chose to put in her new book,” the DNC said in a statement shared to The Hill.

“Our message is plain and simple: If you want elected officials who don’t brag about brutally killing their pets as part of their self-promotional book tour, then listen to our owners — and vote Democrat.”

