Meghan Trainor Reflected On Her Comments About 'Painful' Sex With Her 'Big Boy' Husband Being Taken Out Of Context

Last April, Meghan Trainor found herself going somewhat viral for comments that she made on her podcast, "Workin’ On It," about her post-pregnancy sex life with her husband, Daryl Sabara.

The singer was opening up about a medical condition that she suffers from called vaginismus, which is a pelvic floor condition that causes involuntary contractions that can lead to painful intercourse as well as general pelvic pain.



It is estimated to impact up to 1 in 10 women worldwide, but is rarely discussed and often under-diagnosed.



“I was told I have something called vaginismus,” Trainor shared at the time. “I thought that every woman walking around was always in pain during and after sex. I was like, ‘Doc, are you telling me that I could have sex and not feel a single bit of pain?’”



She added that she found penetrative sex with Sabara — who she called a “big boy” — so painful that she could hardly walk afterwards, and would even have to ice herself post-intercourse.

Trainor's comments ended up being taken entirely out of context, with her using her platform to speak out about vaginismus being completely overlooked.

A viral Pop Crave tweet read at the time: “Meghan Trainor causes chatter online after discussing her ‘painful’ sex with ‘big boy’ husband Daryl Sabara, revealing that she ‘can’t walk’ after sex: ‘[It’s] to the point where I’m like, ‘Is it all in?’ and he’s like, ‘Just the tip.’ And I’m like, ‘I can’t do anymore.’ I don’t know how to fix that.’”



The tweet has been seen almost 28 million times and racked up 10s of thousands of retweets and comments as people expressed their shock at Trainor's honesty and accused her of oversharing.

And in a recent appearance on "The Pick Up" podcast, Trainor reflected on the way that her comments ended up being misconstrued after she was asked about the impact of being such an "unfiltered" celebrity.

“I talked about sexy time with my hubby and that I would be uncomfortable afterwards, and I said: ‘He’s a big boy!,’” she said. “And I keep seeing: ‘Meghan walked weird after because her husband’s a big boy!’ and I’m like, please stop!”

“And he is a big boy!” Trainor then added. “But I actually had something going on with my hoo-ha, [vaginismus] and also my vestibule, because of all the hormones of pregnancy. It was not infected, but it’s all wrong where it feels like glass.”



Trainor explained that after the “nightmare” diagnosis, she was prescribed a testosterone cream that she had to apply to her vestibule, which are nerves on either side of the entrance to the vagina.



“Your chemicals are all messed up down there because of your hormones from pregnancy, and I was like, I have to tell someone!” she said of her decision to speak out publicly. “I thought I was just super small and uncomfortable.”

Trainor married Spy Kids actor Sabara in 2018. The two welcomed their son Riley in February 2021, and their second son, Barry, in July last year.