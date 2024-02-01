Messi injured, on bench for Inter Miami vs. Al Nassr game Thursday as precaution

Lionel Messi was on the bench for Thursday’s Inter Miami game against Saudi Arabian team Al Nassr as a precaution after he felt discomfort following Monday’s 4-3 loss to Al Hilal.

Messi felt a twinge after Monday’s game, tried to train on Wednesday, but still had slight discomfort, so he underwent an MRI. As a precaution, based on the test results and how he felt, the coaches and medical staff opted to give the Argentine star a few days to recover, according to a club source.

Coach Tata Martino has said that the team would be careful about managing players’ minutes during the seven-game, five-country preseason tour and that his primary focus was keeping the team healthy and fit for the start of the MLS season Feb. 21 at home against Real Salt Lake.

Details of Messi’s latest injury are unknown. He missed the final stretch of the 2023 season with a nagging hamstring injury.

Messi’s setback comes a day after Cristiano Ronaldo was ruled out of Thursday’s much-hyped Inter Miami vs. Al Nassr game, which was being billed as “The Last Dance,” as it could possibly have been the last time fans got to see the icons face each other.

Miami’s starters Thursday were: Leo Campana, Luis Suarez, David Ruiz, Sergio Busquets, Gregore, Jordi Alba, Noah Allen, Serhiy Kryvtsov, Tomas Aviles, Julian Gressel, and Drake Callender.