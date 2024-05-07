Met Gala 2024 live updates: ‘Underwhelming’ Vogue red carpet stream ends with no sign of Rihanna

Fashion’s most-anticipated red carpet event is underway.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City is filled this evening by beloved musicians, transformative artists, emblem designers, famed actors, and celebrity influencers to celebrate The Costume Institute’s spring 2024 exhibit, “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion”. The co-chairs for the evening include Zendaya, Chris Hemsworth, Jennifer Lopez, and Bad Bunny, while Vogue’s red-carpet hosts will be La La Anthony, Gwendoline Christie, and Ashley Graham, alongside special correspondent Emma Chamberlain.

This year’s theme is “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” – which is not a reference the Disney fairytale. Inside the exhibit, 250 pieces from the Costume Institute’s permanent collection will be showcased, some dating back to the Elizabethan period. The idea is to reimagine fragile designs that can never be worn again in new ways through CGI, light projections, soundscaping, and video animation.

Guests followed a dress code of “The Garden of Time,” a nod to JG Ballard’s 1962 tale. The story details Count Axel, his Countess, and their dwindling garden as an angry mob descends on their peaceful home and nursery of crystalline flowers.

Along with all four co-chairs and the event’s organiser Anna Wintour, Kendall Jenner, Uma Thurman, Cara Delevingne, Taylor Russell, Sam Smith, Queen Latifah, and many more arrived at tonight’s Met Gala.

The broadcast of the 2024 Met Gala red carpet began at 6pm ET, with the event streaming on Vogue’s TikTok and YouTube account.

Kylie Jenner is the last of the Kardashian clan to arrive

01:38

Kylie Jenner couldn’t stay away – she just had to be the last to arrive.

The billionaire beauty mogul trailed in behind her two sisters and mother, looking like the picture of old Hollywood. Kylie opted for elegance in a pointed ivory gown. She decorated the otherwise simple look with a rosette clip to tie her hair back in a bun. A long satin train cast a light shadow behind her.

Kylie Jenner is the last to arrive of the Kardashian family (Getty Images for The Met Museum/)

Kim Kardashian confuses fans in a grey cardigan

01:29

The Skims founder wore a questionable garment to the 2024 Met Gala: a grey cardigan. Maybe she was cold?

Kim confused fans by pairing the wrap-around sweater with a silver bodice and metal lace gown by John Galliano. Her platinum locks weren’t shocking but her choice of overcoat sure was.

“What’s the cardigan for?” one puzzled X, formerly known as Twitter, user asked.

Another added: “Take off the cardigan… it’s bringing the whole look down.”

Lana Del Rey channels classic Alexander McQueen with new creative director

01:16

Lana Del Rey was the picture of McQueen in a look crafted by the house’s new creative director, Sean McGirr.

The “Video Games” singer understood the assignment with a set of antlers. Under a nude chiffon veil, Lana sported intertwining branches in her hair. The artist coupled with McGirr to come up with a piece that looked like archival Alexander Mcqueen, a fashion house largely represented in the new Costume Institute exhibit. Her gown was embellished with winding twigs, creeping up the body.

Lana walked the carpet with Kim Kardashian, reflecting on how wonderful it was to be so close to their families.

Lana Del Rey wears Alexander McQueen to the Met Gala (Getty Images)

Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner grace the red carpet after mom Kris Jenner

01:01

Of course, Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner wouldn’t miss their “Super Bowl” – the Met Gala.

It may have taken them some time to get through the long line, but the two sisters have finally arrived. Kim chose to bleach her hair for the occasion once again, pairing the blonde style with a metal lace John Galliano dress. Meanwhile, Kendall plucked a Givenchy archive piece that’s never been worn before, taking inspiration from “The Garden of Time” concept.

Their self-proclaimed “momager” stunned next to her boyfriend Corey Gamble shortly before, leaving one question in everyone’s minds: Where is Kylie?

As of now, there have been no signs of the makeup mogul. However, a few days ago she took to Instagram reminiscing on her Jean Paul Gaultier design from last year’s Met Gala.

Queen Latifah attends her first Met Gala

Tuesday 7 May 2024 00:52

Queen Latifah is in the building after walking the coveted catwalk at her first Met Gala.

The Thom Browne partner collaborated with the namesake designer to create her “Birds of Paradise” gown. The black sequin dress detailed with yellow florals was paired with a dramatic black overcoat.

Any nerves Latifah may have had before the big night drifted off before all the camera flashes and screams for her.

“I’m actually quite happy. This has been a wonderful experience,” she told La La Anthony before heading into the museum.

Queen Latifah attends her first Met Gala in custom Thom Browne (Getty Images)

Ariana Grande attends Met Gala with Cynthia Erivo, not Ethan Slater

Tuesday 7 May 2024 00:34

Tonight was not “date night” for Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater.

The “yes, and?” singer chose a different co-star to walk the Met steps with her: Cynthia Erivo. Despite her romance with the Spongebob musical star, Grande appeared angelic in a white gown next to her close confidant in a black Thom Browne suit top and matching skirt embellished with pink flowers.

“Working with Cynthia, getting to know and love her, has changed my life,” Grande told La La Anthony on the red carpet.

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo arrive to the 2024 Met Gala together (Getty Images)

Charli XCX wears a dress she could “go to bed” in

Tuesday 7 May 2024 00:22

Charli XCX took “sleeping beauties” a bit too literally.

As predicted, at least one celebrity showed up in a glamourous rendition of pajamas. The artist tapped Marni to create a ripped ensemble made entirely out of T-shirt material.

Why? Charli wanted to be so comfortable she could “go to bed”.

Despite the singer’s idea, the theme of this year’s Met Gala has nothing to do with sleep attire. Instead, the concept is meant to celebrate fashion’s fragile pieces, experiencing and reimagining them through all five senses.

Tuesday 7 May 2024 00:06

The first of the Kardashian-Jenner clan has arrived on the “green” carpet.

Kris Jenner posed on the carpeted steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art alongside her longtime boyfriend Corey Gamble.

For the occasion, the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch wore a white gown with a long train, while Gamble also dressed in a pale suit.

(Getty Images for The Met Museum/)

Jenner’s arrival on the red carpet comes amid questions about whether any other members of her famous family will attend the 2024 Met Gala.

Taylor Russel wears a wood dress by Met Gala sponsor Loewe

Monday 6 May 2024 23:54

The moment everyone’s been waiting for – Taylor Russell has arrived.

After much speculation on whether the actress would attend this year’s Met Gala, Russell has stepped in a piece cut straight from a tree. The Canadian A-lister donned a Loewe original wood bodice with matching chips decorating her hair. Unfortunately, Russell was without her rumoured boyfriend, Harry Styles.

Taylor Russell wears a wood Loewe bodice on the red carpet (Getty Images)

Pro-Palestine protest takes place near the Met Gala

Monday 6 May 2024 23:45

Just one block over from the star-studded affair, pro-Palestine protestors stormed Madison Avenue.

Flocks of demonstrators marched down the main avenue in Manhattan, filling the streets and climbing dumpsters.

Pro-Palestine protestors march down Madison Avenue a block away from the Met Gala (Kaleigh Werner)

Ayo Edebiri makes her Met Gala debut

Monday 6 May 2024 23:28

Ayo Edebiri has made her official Met Gala debut.

The Bear actress already won an Emmy for “Outstanding Actress in a Comedy” this year, and now she’s made her mark on the Met Gala red carpet in a stunning floral ensemble.

Ayo Edebiri in a floral gown with pops of green at the 2024 Met Gala (Getty Images)

After reports Edebiri has received her first ever invite, the A-lister showed up and understood the assignment, looking like a garden with a colourful train of flowers wrapping around her.

Jennifer Lopez says being a co-chair ‘isn’t bad'

Monday 6 May 2024 23:16

Jennifer Lopez is a Met Gala veteran.

This is the singer’s 14th time walking the Met steps for the annual event. Lopez honoured her role as co-chair in a sparkly Schiaparelli piece that took about 800 hours to make.

When asked whether the task of being co-chair was daunting, Lopez said: “It’s not that bad.”

Apparently, the role requires a “nice dinner” with Anna Wintour the night before and some simple greetings inside the gala.

La La Anthony kicks of red carpet live stream with Anna Wintour

Monday 6 May 2024 23:06

La La Anthony kicked off Vogue’s livestream, speaking with Anna Wintour on the red carpet.

The global editor-in-chief spoke to the longtime Met Gala red carpet host about her favourite part of the night. Wintour, without her iconic sunglasses on, said she loved seeing everyone arrive.

All four co-chairs arrive on the Met Gala red carpet

Monday 6 May 2024 22:58

The “Queen of the Met Gala,” Anna Wintour, arrived on the red carpet, and all four of her co-chairs have too.

Bad Bunny got the early memo, donning a full Maison Margiela look with the designer’s emblem Tabi hoof shoes. The artist’s full inside-out suit is seemingly a reference to “The Garden of Time” dress code, mimicking JG Ballard’s story character, Count Axel.

Chris Hemsworth played it safe in an ivory suit. Meanwhile, Jennifer Lopez and Zendaya pulled out all the extravagant stops. Lopez stepped out in a dazzling silver, see-through gown that resembled the intricate detailing of a bird’s wings.

Zendaya looked mystical in a green and blue-hued gown and netted beret. She detailed the look with faux grape vines at the hip.

Monday 6 May 2024 22:26

With the red carpet unofficially underway, the theme of the night appears to be black gowns. Anna Wintour arrived in a floral-embroidered black jacket, while Emma Chamberlain opted for a black lace ensemble. Despite a theme that promised florals, Ashley Graham also chose black for the 2024 Met Gala.

You can find all of the best-dressed stars as they arrive below.

Monday 6 May 2024 22:17

Like previous years, many attendees are arriving from one of two hotels, the Mark Hotel on E 77th St, or The Carlyle on E 76th St.

Follow along here for a first look at celebrities as they depart The Carlyle hotel on their way to the Met Gala.

Monday 6 May 2024 22:13

Although Gigi Hadid has not yet arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, she’s teasing her look for the night.

The supermodel has revealed that she will be wearing Thom Browne on the green and white carpet. You can find everything we know about Hadid’s look below.

Monday 6 May 2024 22:06

Anna Wintour has officially arrived at the Met Gala. The Vogue editor chose a white and black look for the fashion extravaganza, with Wintour posing on the green and white carpet in a white gown and a black floral-embroidered jacket.

Wintour’s arrival means the Met Gala is officially underway!

(Getty Images for The Met Museum/)

Chase Stokes describes ‘wild moment’ when he got his invite to the 2024 Met Gala

Monday 6 May 2024 22:00

During an interview with People, published on 6 May, actor Chase Stokes opened up about being cordially invited to the fashion event. He also specified that when he received the invitation, he was with his girlfriend, Kelsea Ballerini.

“This is actually a crazy story,” the Outerbanks star told the publication, as he’ll be attending the Met Gala for the first time tonight. “I had just flown from Morocco to Atlanta to do re-shoots for a movie with Netflix. It was a 26-hour travel day. I worked all day and then I had the next morning to do something. I was on the way to the aquarium with my girlfriend and we got the call. I was like, ‘Oh my God, we’re going to the Met.’”

He added that when he and his partner got the call, it was “a very wild moment” that he would “never, ever forget”.

(Getty Images)

Monday 6 May 2024 21:47

It’s still early in the night, which means we have hours yet before some of the biggest names grace the steps of The Met. However, fans outside of the museum are hopeful for glimpses of their favourites.

Speaking to Kaleigh Werner from across the street of the museum, Carly Fox said she is not entirely sure who she’s most excited to see tonight, but she’s eager to see Zendaya.

“Definitely Zendaya for sure, but I’m eager to see Sabrina Carpenter,” she said.

Claire, who also lined up for the chance to see A-listers as they enter the gala, said she’s “hoping to see Taylor Swift” but she’s “not sure she’ll go”.

“I’m also hoping to see Blake Lively because she’s consistently one of my favourite dressed at The Met.”

Zendaya is returning to the Met Gala after a five year hiatus

Monday 6 May 2024 21:43

Zendaya will be walking the red carpet at the Met Gala tonight, as this is the first time she’s attended the event since 2019. During an episode of Live with Kelly & Mark last month, the Euphoria star described why she’s nervous about going to the 2024 Met Gala, where she’s one of the co-chairs.

“I first went when I was 18 years old, and Law [Roach] and I, my stylist, we’ve been working together since I was like 14 years old. But I remember being 18 and it was such an exciting and new experience,” she said. “But still terrifying.”

Zendaya continued: “Going up the steps is very daunting, and I haven’t been back for maybe four or five years. So this is, like, my first time back at the Met in quite a while.”

Monday 6 May 2024 21:39

The red carpet has officially begun, with celebrities beginning to make their way to the famous Metropolitan Museum of Art.

You can find all of the best-dressed stars on this year’s green and white carpet below.

Anna Wintour plays coys when asked if Taylor Swift is going to Met Gala

Monday 6 May 2024 21:30

During an episode of Today, which aired on 6 May, Jenna Bush Hager opened up about her one-on-one chat with Anna Wintour, leading up to the 2024 Met Gala. She noted that when she took the opportunity to ask Wintour if Taylor Swift would be at the fashion event this year, the Vogue Editor-in-Chief simply responded: “I hope she comes and enjoys the exhibit.”

Bush Hager then acknowledged how Wintour’s comment left room for interpretation about Swift’s attendance, adding: “So that could be yes, that could be no.”

While nothing is confirmed yet, Wintour’s remark came as there have been various reports that Swift won’t be at the Met Gala. According to a report shared by TMZ last month, Swift and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, both received invitations to the event, which is in support of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s coveted costume institution.

However, Swift will not be attending because the gala falls during the same week her Eras Tour will be returning from its break with a concert in Paris. This is no definitive reason why Kelce will not be going to the Met Gala, but TMZ reported he’s likely skipping it because his girlfriend won’t be there.

Monday 6 May 2024 21:23

With just a few hours left until attendees begin to arrive on the red carpet, the streets outside of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City have filled with fans eager to see their favourite A-listers.

(Kaleigh Werner)

Jennifer Lopez teases her 2024 Met Gala outfit

Monday 6 May 2024 21:00

During an appearance on Good Morning America, hours before the Met Gala, event co-chair Jennifer Lopez made a quip about her look for the red carpet. When asked if she’ll be able to walk in her outfit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art tonight, she said: “Barely, ever.”

However, she expressed that she didn’t necessarily have an issue with that lack of mobility, adding: “The Met gala looks…are not about comfort.”

Anna Wintour reveals what’s banned from the Met Gala

Monday 6 May 2024 20:15

During a conversation with Today host Jenna Bush Hager, aired on 6 May, Anna Wintour confirmed that chives, onion, and garlic are never a part of the food menu at the Met Gala. “Those are three things I’m not fond of,” she said.

She also opened up about cell phone use being banned from inside the gala, specifically during dinner time.

“It’s often wonderful to hear after dinner, people say, ‘Oh we had the most wonderful conversations,’” Wintour said. “That’s the idea, that life can exist without a picture on your cell phone.

Anna Wintour shares what foods (and electronics) are banned at the #MetGala. 🧄🧅🤳 pic.twitter.com/wcELw9QIZ4 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) May 6, 2024

Marc Jacobs teases who he’s dressing for the Met Gala

Monday 6 May 2024 19:45

Hours before the fashion extravaganza, Marc Jacobs took to Instagram to tease that he’ll be styling celebrities at this year’s Met Gala. Along with a photo of four black silhouettes on Instagram, the caption of the post reads: “Can you guess who Marc’s dressing for tonight’s Met Gala?”

In the comments, many fans have gone on to guess which celebrity Jacobs could be styling, such as influencer Alex Consani, YouTube star Emma Chamberlain, model Hailey Bieber, or actor Jenna Ortega.

Red carpet for the Met Gala revealed

Monday 6 May 2024 19:00

Fans have lined up outside the Metropolitan Museum of Art this afternoon, in anticipation of celebrities’ upcoming arrival at the fashion extravaganza. While outside of the museum in New York City, people were also given pieces of tonight’s red carpet, which were green and beige.

(Kaleigh Werner)

(Courtesy of Kaleigh Werner)

Anna Wintour apologises for any ‘confusion’ over 2024 Met Gala theme

Monday 6 May 2024 18:15

During an interview with Jenna Bush Hager for Today, which aired on 6 May, Anna Wintour discussed the theme of the 2024 gala: “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,” and the inspiration behind its dress code, “The Garden of Time.”

“This exhibition broke my cardinal rule,” she said. “When we came up with the title ‘Sleeping Beauties,’ it’s wonderful and poetic and romantic, but actually, it could be many, many things.”

The Editor-in-Chief of Vogue recalled that when establishing the theme, she turned to the Curator in Charge of The Costume Institute, Andrew Bolton, for advice on what celebrities could wear. She also acknowledged that amid those conversations about outfits, the public was then confused about that dress code.

“I said, ‘What are we gonna say to people to wear to this night?’ And he said, ‘Well, what about ‘Garden of Time?’” she explained. “So, I fear that we’ve unleashed a lot of confusion out there, and for which I deeply apologise.”

The Met Gala tent is officially set up

Monday 6 May 2024 17:30

Over the weekend, the Metropolitan Museum of Art prepared for its annual fashion extravaganza by setting up its iconic tent, which celebrities step into when entering the gala.

This year, the front of the white tent includes a graphic of a rose, as it reads: “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” The tent name is a reference to the theme of the gala, which intends to dig up tangible pieces of history, some of which were put to rest years ago, to motivate conversation about natural elements and emotion, as well as pay homage to the intimacy between a garment and its wearer with the transformative power of current technology.

Who is attending the Met Gala this year?

Monday 6 May 2024 16:54

The 2024 Met Gala co-chairs – Chris Hemsworth, Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, and Bad Bunny – are guaranteed to be at the event tonight, along, with the gala’s hosts and sponsors: Loewe’s creative director, Jonathan Anderson and TikTok’s CEO, Shou Zi Chew.

According to a 13 April Page Sixreport, Lily Gladstone and Ayo Edebiri are two newcomers to the Met Gala invite list this year. Additionally, a source speaking to the outlet said Gisele Bündchen, Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, Kendall Jenner, Uma Thurman, Cara Delevingne, Sarah Paulson, and Olivia Rodrigo will be gracing the Met steps too. Barry Keoghan is said to have gotten an invite for the second year in a row.

With these select individuals, we can also assume Vogue’s two red carpet hosts, La La Anthony and Emma Chamberlain, will be back again.

What rules do guests have to follow at the event?

Monday 6 May 2024 16:04

Whenever the Met Gala is held, there are certain guidelines that guests will be expected to follow, should they want to stay in event organiser Anna Wintour’s good books. And when we think about all the celebrities attending the event, some rules are a bit unexpected.

For example, one would think that all who attend an event as glitzy as the Met Gala would be forgiven for taking the odd photograph to capture special moments of the occasion. However, in 2015 it was reported that the use of social media had been banned from the event, to clamp down on celebrities spending the majority of the evening on their phones.

Here are four other surprising rules guests are expected to follow when entering the Met Gala tonight.

What are some of the most controversial Met Gala looks?

Monday 6 May 2024 15:16

According to Vogue, invitees to tonight’s event are meant to follow the dress code, “The Garden of Time” – telling the story of Count Axel, his countess, and their dwindling garden. From this, guests should know to represent fleeting beauty and refrain from wearing princess dress or pajama sets.

However, not everyone opts to abide by the dress code’s memo. Though the argument that every celebrity look worn to the Met Gala is subjected to criticisms and contrasting opinions, some’ve come out over the last 25 years that were undeniably a point of contention.

For example, Kim Kardashian wore one of Marilyn Monroe’s iconic dresses to the Met Gala in 2022, prompting immediate controversy. People were angered by the Skims creator’s decision to wear the actual dress, a piece that was already so fragile. Some claimed she tore the back of the dress until Ripley’s confirmed the garment wasn’t at all damaged.

Here are some of the most memorable looks at the Met Gala over the years that were met with intense criticism.

How to watch the Met Gala?

Monday 6 May 2024 14:32

Vogue will live-stream the highly-anticipated fashion event on its TikTok and YouTube accounts. While the broadcast is expected to begin at 6 pm, some celebrities will walk the red carpet on the museum’s iconic steps a bit earlier than that.

In addition, E! News will also be covering the gala for its Live From E! broadcast tonight. As noted by E! News, the broadcast will “give a sneak peek at stars’ Met Gala ‘fits as they depart from The Mark Hotel and The Pierre Hotel” in New York City. TV host Ross Mathews will also be interviewing celebrities when they arrive at the museum, with the broadcast expected to run from 6 pm ET to 9:30 pm ET.

How much does it cost to attend the Met Gala?

Monday 6 May 2024 13:30

While some may argue Anna Wintour’s mandated approval makes the Met Gala one of the most exclusive events, the hefty “cover fee” makes it even more restrictive.

This year, the New York Times reported a single ticket price was $75,000, while the cost of a table was at a minimum of $350,000. In 2023, the cost was $25,000 less for a single ticket.

Based on reports by the New York Times and the Evening Standard from 2018 and 2019, the price has more than doubled. In 2018, a ticket was only $30,000. The next year, the cost jumped $5,000.

Will the Kardashian-Jenner family attend the 2024 Met Gala?

Monday 6 May 2024 11:30

There’s no denying the Kardashian-Jenner women are show-stoppers on the Met Gala red carpet. Year after year, the reality TV sisters make a splash on the big day, whether praised for their styles or ridiculed for their attempts.

Last year, Kim, Kylie, and Kendall were the only three to show up on the first Monday in May. The year before, all five sisters and their self-proclaimed “momager,” Kris Jenner, attended the Met Gala, marking the first year everyone was invited. Considering Khloe and Kourtney’s 2023 absence, fans aren’t betting they’ll be coming this year. Kim and Kylie are usually mainstays, but as of now, their arrival isn’t guaranteed.

Kendall was the only sister out of the bunch confirmed by Page Six to be there on Monday.

Who will be attending the 2024 Met Gala?

Monday 6 May 2024 07:30

Anna Wintour has made her list, checked it twice, and sent out the invites, but who will show up?

Every year, the editor-in-chief of Vogue has the final say on who will be allowed to grace the red carpet on the first Monday in May for “fashion’s biggest night out”. Of course, we all have our favourites, but they ultimately have to be the British tastemaker’s favourites too.

The four co-chairs – Zendaya, Chris Hemsworth, Jennifer Lopez, and Bad Bunny – and the four hosts – La La Anthony, Ashley Graham, Gwendoline Christie, and Emma Chamberlain – will be in attendance. According to a Page Six report, Kendall Jenner, Uma Thurman, Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, Olivia Rodrigo, Sarah Paulson, and Cara Delevingne will also arrive on 6 May for the annual Met Gala. Additionally, Barry Keoghan, Lily Gladstone, and Ayo Edebiri have allegedly been invited.

What will attendees be wearing?

Monday 6 May 2024 04:30

Despite initial predictions, A-listers and attendees hopefully won’t arrive in designer jammies or Disney princess garb. The theme, “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,” shouldn’t be taken literally. Guests will abide by a dress code of “The Garden of Time,” referencing JG Ballard’s 1962 story.

Based on the dystopian tale of the dwindling crystalline garden, celebrities should be motivated by natural elements relating to eternal beauty. Florals, rosettes, and live greenery are just a few embellishments expected to be stitched into designer looks on the red carpet. From Loewe’s sprouted grass coat to Simone Rocha’s chiffon dress with pink stemmed roses, guests will carefully select and craft pieces that model tender cues in nature, while minding a “passing time” motif.

What is the theme of the 2024 Met Gala?

Monday 6 May 2024 02:30

The theme of the 2024 Met Gala, scheduled for 6 May, focuses on bringing archival forms back to life by reimagining them in digital forms. Of course, the unofficial concept of the night will likely be floral galore under a dress code of “The Garden of Time”.

The “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” exhibition will feature 250 pieces from The Costume Institute’s collection. According to Andrew Bolton, Wendy Yu Curator in charge of The Costume Institute, Charles Frederick Worth’s 1877 silk satin gown was a motivating piece. From there, 50 designs became the center of the exhibit. These pieces are the “sleeping beauties,” so fragile they can never be worn again. Textiles and fabrics will be categorised under three zones relating to the environment: land, sea, and sky.

Zendaya’s stylist claims her Met Gala outfit hasn’t been made yet

Monday 6 May 2024 00:30

Zendaya’s Met Gala look is running behind.

Allegedly, the 2024 co-chair’s outfit is still in production. While many stars are scheduling their final fittings two days before the main event, the Euphoria star’s stylist, Law Roach, claimed they haven’t even seen her dress yet.

“I haven’t seen Zendaya’s dress! We’ve been on two press tours - Dune 2 and Challengers - and doing two Vogue covers,” Roach told The New York Times. “The dress isn’t even made. They won’t fit until Saturday.”

Rihanna says her 2024 Met Gala is modest

Sunday 5 May 2024 22:30

Ahead of the big night, Rihanna teased her 2024 Met Gala look, admitting it was a completely different one than she’s gone for in the past. The “Diamonds” singer plans to make a modest statement.

Speaking to Vogue, Rihanna confirmed she would be sporting her Fenty brands. “I’m gonna wear Fenty something! Fenty Beauty, Fenty Skin, Fenty Savage,” she told the outlet.

As for her outfit, fans should expect the unexpected. “I’ve done so much sh** in my life. I’ve had my nipples out, my panties out,” she admitted. “But now, those are the things which, I guess as a mum and an evolved young lady – emphasis on young – there are things I feel like I would never do. Like: ‘Oh my God, I really did that? Nips out?”

Sunday 5 May 2024 10:51

For anyone feeling nostalgic, here’s a look back at the best outfits from last year

Saturday 4 May 2024 17:58

Saturday 4 May 2024 17:45

Saturday 4 May 2024 17:33

Saturday 4 May 2024 17:01

Saturday 4 May 2024 16:41

