Met Police officer appears in court over alleged theft from dead man

A Metropolitan Police officer has appeared in court over the alleged theft of money from a man who died after collapsing.

Pc Craig Carter, 51, appeared at Westminster Magistrate’s Court on Friday charged with misconduct in public office.

Wearing a blue suit and patterned blue tie, he spoke only to confirm his name, age and address.

He is accused of the theft of an unspecified amount of cash from a man who died in the street in September 2022.

Carter will next appear at Wood Green Crown Court (Aaron Chown/PA)

Judge Louisa Cieciora said the case was too serious to be heard at a magistrate’s court.

She sent the matter to Wood Green Crown Court, where Carter will next appear on July 26.

Carter, who works for the Met’s North Area Command Unit which covers Enfield and Haringey, has been suspended from duty.

He was released on unconditional bail.