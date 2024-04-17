Metallica's James Hetfield uses Lemmy Kilmister's ashes in Motorhead tattoo

Metallica frontman James Hetfield (pictured) says his new finger ink is a "salute" to late Motorhead rocker Lemmy Kilmister [Getty Images]

Metallica frontman James Hetfield has a new tattoo which includes some of Lemmy Kilmister's ashes - in a suitably rock 'n' roll tribute to the Motorhead star.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Hetfield showed off the ace of spades design, etched on his middle finger.

The ink is mixed with a portion of the remains given to Hetfield after the rocker died from cancer in 2015.

"A salute to my friend and inspiration Mr. Lemmy Kilmister. Without him, there would be NO Metallica," he wrote.

Hetfield added that the tattoo, designed by prominent tattoo artist Corey Miller, meant "he is still able to fly the bird at the world".

Kilmister, affectionately known as Lemmy, founded Motorhead in 1975 after being fired from rock group Hawkwind over drug use.

The band became British pioneers of heavy metal, releasing 22 albums, including 1980's iconic Ace of Spades and its anthemic title track.

The success made Lemmy one of music's most recognisable voices and faces.

Lemmy, shown performing at Glastonbury in 2015 months before his death, became known for his handlebar moustache [Getty Images]

Fellow 80s rockers Metallica, who have sold more than 100 million albums worldwide, have been open about the influence of Motorhead on their formation, sound and career.

Speaking in 2016, Hetfield told Kerrang! that Lemmy's death left him "distraught".

"My vision of him was as a statue of a man that was immortal. When he passed it scared me, like, 'where's our captain now?'. He's been a godfather to us.

"There's no doubt that without him there wouldn't be a Metallica. When he was around, it just felt like things were going to be OK," he said.

Hetfield, who continues to tour with Metallica, added: "It made us really want to live and enjoy everything we have and soak up every scream from a fan, every sweat bead that flies off us. All the stuff we get to do, for the 35 years we've been doing it, it makes us feel super-blessed to still be doing it."

Last year the US group landed their fourth UK number one album and first in 15 years, with 72 Seasons.

Hetfield's unusual commemorative tattoo is not the first time Lemmy's ashes have been used to pay tribute to the scene he helped define.

In March this year, it was announced that an urn containing some of them will be housed at heavy metal festival Bloodstock, at Catton Park in Derbyshire.

Once the festival comes to an end in August, the urn will move to Nottingham music venue Rock City, where the band performed 10 shows between 1987 and 2006.