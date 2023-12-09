Low-elevation snow expected for B.C.’s South Coast on Saturday

A brief push of cool air heading toward British Columbia’s coast will bring the risk for some low-elevation snow across portions of the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island this weekend.

Offshore flow and a slug of Pacific moisture heading toward the coast could bring freezing levels low enough for snow to fall across portions of Metro Vancouver. The risk for wintry precipitation could make for slick roads on Saturday.

It’s nothing like we saw a few years ago, but any risk for snow around Vancouver is one that’ll grab everyone’s attention.

The metro area is usually protected from snow by milder winds blowing ashore, which keep freezing levels high enough for the area to escape wintry weather.

BC precip Saturday afternoon

On Saturday, though, northerly winds will pull cold air from inland toward the coast, bringing the potential for snow into the Metro Vancouver area.

Precipitation developing across the South Coast will spread from north to south through the early morning hours on Saturday, coinciding with a drop in freezing levels across the region.

We’ll see the freezing level briefly drop to around 400 m during the day Saturday. Surface temperatures don’t have to reach the freezing mark for snow to fall, though, and we’re likely going to see snow flying across higher elevations in the Metro Vancouver area by the middle of Saturday afternoon.

Usual areas that sit at a slightly higher elevation, such as Simon Fraser University, North Vancouver, and West Vancouver, all may stand a chance to see accumulating snow from this event on Saturday.

Areas closest to the coast, such as Tsawwassen, White Rock, and Delta, will stay warm enough for precipitation to remain liquid rain.

BC snowfall totals

Temperatures will hover around the freezing mark throughout the day Saturday, and readings will fall through the afternoon and evening hours. Folks across the region should pay close attention to road conditions, as the drop in temperatures and risk for wintry precipitation will likely lead to slick sports.

Snow is also likely to fall across lower elevations on Vancouver Island. Some areas along Highway 19 could see a few centimetres of snow through Saturday as well.

